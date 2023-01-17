GROVE CITY — A large crowd is expected at tonight’s town hall meeting to discuss the EMS crisis.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 18, at Grove City High School, 511 Highland Ave., Grove City. Enter through the commons area.
The ongoing discussion has been led by Doug Dick, EMS chief of Superior Ambulance Service and Education Institute in Pine Township.
He has said that he is hoping to see residents and and elected officials at the meeting, especially those who live and work in his company’s coverage area.
Superior Ambulance serves 22 municipalities in Butler, Mercer and Venango counties, some of which have been part of a regional EMS task force.
Dick has been trying to educate community members about how lack of manpower, decreased revenues and other strained resources have put he and his crew in a tough spot.
He’s encouraged the municipalities to adopt a half-mill property tax increase to help support Superior Ambulance.
Several towns have done so, while other town leaders are trying to figure how they can best support the company.
Superior Ambulance serves:
• Mercer County — Townships of Coolspring, East Lackawannock, Findley, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, Liberty, Sandy Lake, Springfield, Wolf Creek and Worth; and the boroughs of Grove City, Jackson Center, Mercer, Sandy Lake and Stoneboro.
• Venango County — Barkeyville borough and Irwin Township.
• Butler County — Harrisville borough and Marion and Mercer townships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.