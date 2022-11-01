GROVE CITY — The Queen of Broad Street is officially back in business.
“This was full up here for the comedy show,” Pat Artise said as he walked around the balcony at the Guthrie Theatre.
Artise and business partner Scott Dibble are new owners of the theater at 232 S. Broad St. in downtown Grove City, and Artise considers opening night on Oct. 22 to have been a success.
The Erie native, who now lives in Grove City, said they closed on the property in August 2021.
He’s owned businesses like restaurants, bowling alleys and skating rinks in New York, Erie and Florida, and the Guthrie sale listing caught his eye.
He had been looking to open a new business closer to family in the Columbus area, quickly realizing that the theater would need to go beyond movies in order to be a success.
“They turn into something else and still have movies,” he said of similar theaters.
And the comedy show is a good example of how the Guthrie offers more than just movies, much like some of the previous owners.
They can book concerts, lectures, community events, fundraisers, church programs, dancing, art shows, parties and more.
The bulk of the work he’s put into the building is nearing the end of renovations and upgrades, many of which he’s done himself.
Artise broke his ankle and leg after falling down the balcony stairs, but he didn’t let it slow him down.
The DeMarshes, a previous owner of the Guthrie, recently stopped by to check out the Guthrie.
“They just loved the place,” Artise said, pointing out new food offerings and a new sound system and new lighting.
Other recent owners are Veritas Arts and the Thomas family.
The single-screen theater was built in 1927, hosting vaudeville acts at first. It has undergone various construction projects — including new seating, upgrades to the stage area and roof repairs — over the years.
The theater was closed several times recently because of water damage to the roof and the COVID-19 pandemic.
While folks have been waiting for the theater to reopen, they’ve been wondering how it will look and what kinds of entertainment they can expect.
The old-fashioned feel is still there: the marquee, ticket window, original fixtures and decor and vintage movie posters.
The concession stand in the lobby has been replaced by a bar and Grazie Pizza, and the balcony area now features tables, chairs and bar stools.
Theater seats have been removed from the back of the theater itself, which will serve up multiple kinds of cuisine — tacos, sundae bar, Nashville Hot Chicken, hot buffet, and typical theater snacks like candy and popcorn.
“It’s gonna be hippy tacos,” Artise said, noting that he bought an old Volkswagen van that will serve as the taco and burrito spot.
There will still be movies, but not first-run films. A small theater like the Guthrie would not be able to show older movies if it hosted new releases, he said.
The community has been very supportive of its events, including the Guthrie Movie Club, which typically meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.
The club meets next on Nov. 16 for Lauren Bacall, Betty Grable and Marilyn Monroe in “How to Marry a Millionaire.” The suggested donation is $10.
Lisa Pritchard and Heather Baker lead the classic movie club, which most recently screened “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” complete with Halloween costumes.
Baker has always enjoyed classic movies and said watching them in an old-fashioned theater is a great experience.
She wonders which classic movies premiered at the Guthrie back in the day, and she loves meeting fellow classic movie fans.
Artise has lots of other ideas, like a Sunday brunch with guest chefs and themed food and music; providing a dedicated hangout spot for the college crowd; and a grand opening event.
He also bought the former Golden Apple restaurant in Wheatland and had the liquor license transferred to the Guthrie. He would like to see another restaurant open in that building.
He invites Grove City Wine Walk attendees to stop by the theater during the event, which will be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Wine Walk is being hosted by the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, and Executive Director Beth Black was excited to welcome Artise to town.
Single-screen theaters, especially with so many streaming services available, need inventive people like Artise, who has been respectful of the building’s history.
“They have a lot of plans and a lot of passion,” Black said.
The Guthrie has been loved by its owners and the community for nearly 100 years, and Artise has stepped up to start the next chapter.
“That’s a precious gift,” she said.
The Guthrie Theatre, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City, is open at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and at noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 724-458-9420, or visit the theater’s Facebook page or theguthrietheatre.com
