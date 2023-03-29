FARRELL – Just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone called Mercer County 911 to report an active shooter in Farrell schools, but it turns out it was a hoax, Farrell police Chief Charles Rubano said.
Police from Farrell and several area departments searched the buildings of Farrell Area School District, which has a single K-12 campus, and verified that there was never an active shooter there.
Rubano said he could not release what was said on the 911 call, but he did say that the FBI is investigating the origin of the call.
In a statement from the FBI Pittsburgh, a spokesman said that they are aware of numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. “Swatting” is making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address, according to the Oxford Dictionary.
“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” the statement read.
Megan Mishata, mother of an eighth-grader and a sophomore in Farrell schools, said when she heard the news, her heart fell to her stomach.
“I ran up and told my boss there was an active shooter in Farrell. I’ve never ran so fast in my entire life,” Mishata said. “I apologize if I caused any traffic violations because I probably did.”
Mishata said no one can say that an active shooter situation cannot happen in Farrell.
“You can never say, ‘It’s never going to be my child,’” Mishata said. “It’s just too real now.”
Farrell high school student Jashaun Lowe said he didn’t know what was going on when the school first went on lockdown.
“When I figured it out I was a little worried,” Jashaun said. “I was thinking that I would just try to protect me and my classmates.”
Jashaun was one of several students being dismissed around 11:15 a.m. after police cleared the school.
Several parents and guardians gathered outside the school buildings to pick up their children.
Vanessa Pegues was there for some of her grandchildren. She has five in Farrell schools.
Pegues was out having breakfast with her husband when she heard the news.
“I just want to get my grandkids out of here,” she said. “I was just nervous.”
She said the school was really good about dismissing students if guardians were there to claim them.
“All these parents out here, they’re nervous and they’re scared,” Pegues said. “This was a hoax but sometimes a hoax – you just don’t know. Everybody’s scared here. All these mothers are scared.”
By the time the Pegues showed up at the school, there were only six or seven police cars there. But that was not the case earlier.
First to arrive were a corporal and patrolman from Farrell, immediately followed by the chief, with an AR rifle and Kevlar jacket. Only three officers were on duty in Farrell at the time.
“It was an awakening. You don’t expect that,” Rubano said. “I’m just so happy with the response from other departments. There must’ve been 50 cruisers there within minutes, and that’s what needs to happen with a small department.”
The chief was relieved to see state troopers and officers from Hermitage, Hempfield Township, Jefferson Township, Sandy Lake, Shenango Township, Sharon, and South Pymatuning Township.
The chief said he is happy with the way the situation was handled.
“The school did a fantastic job of locking down,” Rubano said. “When we walked in, doors were locked and halls were empty. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Then the Farrell officers started working their way down the hallways. At that time, calls started coming in that it was a hoax, but Farrell police did not know that at the time.
“Once everyone arrived, we cleared the high school and middle school as a precaution,” Rubano said.
He said the Farrell Fire Department arrived with emergency trauma kits, and all local fire departments were put on standby during the situation.
The school was cleared by 11 a.m. when parents arrived, some visibly upset, Rubano said.
“For us to come together in a situation like this, we did very well,” Rubano said. “We were there in less than a minute and the cruisers were arriving so fast. It was really well done.”
In addition, Shenango Valley schools all went on a hard lockdown from about 10:35 to 11 a.m. Schools districts confirmed on lockdown during the event, besides Farrell, were Sharon, Hermitage, Sharpsville, and West Middlesex.
Farrell Mayor Kimberly Doss was outside Farrell schools, as upset parents and guardians arrived to pick up their students.
“I don’t know who would do that. This is crazy,” Doss said. “The kids are in there scared, but this opened our eyes.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
