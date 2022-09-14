A small fire Wednesday afternoon at State Towers apartments forced the evacuation of the building's sixth floor.
No one was injured and damage was minimal, said Sharon fire Chief Bob Fiscus.
Fiscus said the fire started about 2 p.m., when a hot stove ignited a pizza box sitting on a burner. The smoke forced firefighters to evacuate the sixth floor of the seven-story apartment building.
The fire was extinguished quickly and residents were able to return to their apartments within a few minutes.
