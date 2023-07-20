WEST MIDDLESEX — The Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool normally closes at 6 p.m. But Wedneday evening was special.
During the pool’s annual Summer Splash, visitors enjoyed an evening of music, food and swimming.
The event featured music from Rock-N-Roll Express D.J. service, while Little Nikki’s Concession by Gary Weiser offered food and refreshments. West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department also stopped by with a couple fire trucks to spray down the pool’s visitors with an aerial stream over the pool.
Later at dusk, the Summer Splash featured a three- or four-minute long fireworks show, courtesy of resident Rick White, who lives near the pool and organizes an annual fireworks show for the Fourth of July.
Mercer County Regional Council of Governments Recreation Director Brian Foster, who oversees the pool, said he appreciated the help of everyone who made the event possible, as well as the continued support of the community.
Foster said this year’s Summer Splash drew just under 150 people by around 7 p.m., which seemed to include more new faces alongside returning visitors — reflecting a trend this season of more people, especially residents from the communities of Lackawannock, Shenango Township and West Middlesex, attending the pool.
“It’s great seeing people here in the community re-discovering the pool and everything we offer here,” Foster said.
