WEST MIDDLESEX – Anna Martin sees light at the end of the tunnel.
Martin is a displaced resident of State Towers who has been placed in permanent housing. She is staying at the Radisson hotel in Shenango Township, but she will move to her new place May 2.
“I got a home, and for the first time in over a year I’m actually going to be able to take a shower on my own in a handicap accessible shower,” Martin said. “They just don’t know how much being able to take a shower on my own helps me.”
Martin cried as she explained that she could finally have her granddaughter over to her new home and she could stay for the weekend.
“They gave me some of my independence back. They gave me some of my pride back,” Martin said. “Things that I was losing because of being in that building.”
The water and gas were shut off almost two weeks ago at State Towers, 632 E. State St., Sharon, due to non-payment of sewer bills and because of a faulty boiler that was leaking gas for months.
About 35 people were displaced.
Once they were able to inspect the building, the city discovered 60 fire code violations, and several code violations including the building being infested by cockroaches.
The former property manager, Joe Fusco, blamed the tenants for not paying and said he was waiting on payments from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
ERAP is a federally funded COVID pandemic relief program administered by the Shenango Valley Urban League to help renters pay rent and utilities.
ERAP has issued $84,135 in rental arrears and future rent payments to Sharon Towers Trust for the State Towers building.
The county was able to place 26 families into temporary housing using ERAP funds.
The next step is for the program to pay first and last months’ rent and a deposit on a new place for tenants, said Ann Morrison, Mercer County chief clerk.
At a meeting Friday that was attended by 25 people from the state and 12 local agencies, the county planned a resource fair Tuesday at the Radisson hotel.
“The resource fair makes sense to hopefully start to move them toward permanent housing but also identify the gaps,” Morrison said. “And then look at what needs to be done.”
Some of the services at the resource fair included mental health and food services, seven different agents for subsidized housing, Mercer County Community Action Partnership, Community Food Warehouse, Veterans Affairs, and the county Area Agency on Aging.
In-depth interviews were conducted so that the agencies are starting to meet small, intermediate needs such as people needing laundry soap, Morrison said. Churches have delivered hot meals and the Community Food Warehouse has provided meals every day.
Morrison said for anyone who wants to donate, the families need microwaveable meals, and personal hygiene items.
“They brought nothing from the apartments other than some of their clothing,” Morrison said, adding that some landlords have forbidden tower residents from bringing anything from the apartments because they do not want an infestation. “So that means that they’ll have to start over again.”
Morrison also said that the agencies have taken care of all the pets, with a few being able to be housed with their owners in the hotel.
“I’m just very proud and pleased that everybody so quickly came together,” Morrison said. “We just thought this was the most efficient way to do it.”
Martin said she was thankful for the community’s generosity.
“I cannot thank this community enough,” Martin said. “You gave us hope. They don’t understand how much they’re doing.”
