Black Friday nonstop 24-hour store shopping is going once…
Going twice…
Gone.
At least for now it is.
Slews of major stores are reacting to a severe workforce shortage by closing all day Thanksgiving and not opening on Black Friday until around 5 or 6 a.m.
Even Grove City Premium Outlets is following the playbook of shorter Black Friday hours. The Springfield Township mall was among the pioneers in creating a marathon sales event for the extended Thanksgiving weekend.
In 2006, the outlets’ “Midnight Madness’’ sales event starting late Thanksgiving evening snarled traffic for miles along interstates 79 and 80. With 120 stores the mall this year is opening 6 a.m. Friday, said Michele Czerwinski, director of Prime Outlets’ marketing and business development.
“That’s pretty much the benchmark,’’ Czerwinski said. “I don’t know anyone here opening earlier than that.’’
The COVID-19 pandemic forced retailers to retool their holiday sales, so for the past two years the outlet has followed the current format. Also, online sales have absorbed customers who can shop at home on their computer screens.
Another attraction the outlet mall has created is that kids can sit with Santa Claus from 1 to 3 p.m. every Saturday, including Dec. 24.
“Parents can take their own photos for no charge,’’ she said.
Retailers aren’t ditching the Black Friday concept. In fact, they’re embracing – but in a different way.
For weeks retailers have been touting “Black Friday’’ sales with many boasting that will continue every day until Christmas.
The reason?
For decades shoppers have been told Black Friday offers the year’s best prices. So instead of a regular “sales’’ day, Black Friday is used to generate more shoppers to venture inside stores much earlier.
Outlet stores have been showcasing deals every day until Christmas with some offering up to 70 percent off.
Small retailers like Cottage Gardens in Hermitage have always been closed on Thanksgiving. and that’s going to continue this year, Ryen Roberts, co-owner of the store said. The shop will open 9 a.m. Friday.
“For the sanity of ourselves and our fellow employees we always take Thanksgiving off,’’ she said.
