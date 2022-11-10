REYNOLDS — As the veterans gathered in the center of the Reynolds Elementary School’s gym, there was one message the students and staff around them wanted to convey.
“Thank you.”
A special ceremony held Thursday afternoon at the school conveyed that message a number of ways, from the students singing “Grateful Nation” and even the Gettysburg address, to giving the veterans special cards as they entered the gym.
The students also presented the “Armed Forces Medley” as veterans stood while their branch’s theme was played, and Reynolds alum Aaron Armer played the bagpipes.
One veteran in particular — Sgt. First Class Mike Mason, a 1993 Reynolds graduate who retired after a 20-year career in the Army.
His service included four combat tours and deployments to 40 countries and 35 states. After his retirement, Mason returned to Transfer with his family.
He now works as an IT specialist at Thiel College and is a member of the Reynolds VFW.
“What the kids and the staff did here today — it’s powerful,” Mason said.
As someone who grew up in the Reynolds area, Mason credited the support of his family and friends as helping him over the years, and encouraged the students to surround themselves with people who would help them succeed.
Mason encouraged the students to work hard to achieve their goals, and the importance of cooperating with others, despite coming from different backgrounds.
“When I was young and competitive, I didn’t like people from Greenville or Sharpsville, but when you’re overseas and someone says they’re from Greenville or Sharpsville, that person becomes your best friend,” Mason said.
However, Mason also had a “mission” for the students — to go home and ask their families if they know any veterans. Then, either call or tell those veterans in person, “thank you for your service.”
Kindergarten teacher Kim Callihan, who hosted the event, said the school also raised money for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., which helps support veterans’ needs.
Callihan said the school has raised more than $6,000 over the last several years, including $2,200 this year.
The donations are made on behalf of the school and the Reynolds VFW, who Callihan said collaborated with the school by providing funds and activities throughout the year.
Among the students who participated in Thursday’s ceremony was first-grader Ariella Link, who said she was excited to meet some of the veterans and sing songs for them.
Although she didn’t know of any relatives who served, Link said she enjoyed learning about the veterans’ sacrifices.
“We should thank them for their service,” Link said.
Also present were sixth graders Kyleigh Hughes and Mea Reynolds, who both said they had veterans in their families — Hughes’ grandfather served in the Navy and Marines, while Reynolds’ uncle served in the Marines.
Both said their families do something special to recognize the veterans for their service, such as taking Hughes’ grandfather to dinner or holding a family gathering with Reynolds’ uncle.
Hughes and Reynolds said they had participated in previous Veterans Day ceremonies at the school over the years, and that the number of veterans in attendance seemed to grow each year.
Those veterans who attend always seem grateful for the students’ gratitude, and both students said it was important to continue recognizing veterans for their service.
“A lot of veterans volunteered to serve,” Hughes said.
“They’re the ones who gave us our freedom,” Reynolds said of veterans.
