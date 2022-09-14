CORTLAND, Ohio – This cycling event is all about pedaling cookies.
That’s part of the attraction for the 49th Northeast Ohio “Cookie’’ Century Tour set for Sunday.
The cycling tour starts at the Trumbull County Fairground Banquet Center, where participants have the option of riding the 25-mile Western Reserve Greenway bike trail or a 50-, 62-, 75- or 100-mile option.
While the event includes a hot lunch, it’s best known for including an all-you-can-eat homemade cookie buffet.
“You can have as many cookies as you want,’’ Lori Swan, president of the Out-Spokin’ Wheelmen bicycling club. which is hosting the event said.
The group made the course simple. All routes are loops that begin and end at the banquet center. But just in case, paper maps will be available for riders.
And there’s another feature.
“Overall this is very flat terrain with slow rolling inclines,’’ Swan said.
She added this is a tour – not a race.
“Cyclists can ride at their own pace,’’ she said.
Participants can pay a $30 rider fee online or $35 on the day of the tour. The event starts at 7 a.m. but that’s usually for those taking the longer routes so riders taking the shorter trails can start later.
Riders must finish by 4 p.m., when the gates to the banquet center will close.
With over 200 members, the group hosts another cycling tour in the spring and other outdoor adventures such as hiking.
Funds raised are given to different organizations and an outreach program to get children involved in cycling.
