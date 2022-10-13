WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP — A section of state Route 58 was closed for several house Thursday after a multi-vehicle accident.
PennDOT announced the closure that affected a section of state Route 58, East Jamestown Road, between Porter Road and Tanner Road due to a multi-vehicle crash. State police did not release a report of the accident by Thursday afternoon.
According to the 511PA driver alert system, Route 58 was cleared for traffic by Thursday evening.
