HERMITAGE – Ongoing American roller skating championships at the Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage are going so well there’s talk of it returning next year.
But that’s all it is at this point – talk, Jim McMahon, executive director of Roller Skating Association International said Friday.
“We’ve started the conversations,’’ McMahon said. “But we haven’t gotten to kicking the tires yet.’’
Started on Wednesday, the national race competition is set to finish on Sunday for the big races. Artistic roller skating — the equivalent of figure skating on ice — will follow from June 26 to July 1.
In adding up skaters, their families and coaches along with fans thousands are expected to attend the Hermitage rink once all competition has ended.
There’s already been an economic spillover with local hotels topping the list.
“We’re all booked up this week,’’ Kushagra Mittal, owner of Park Inn by Radisson in Shenango Township said. “This has been good for businesses in the whole area.’’
There’s another reason why Mittal is cheerful. Raised in New Delhi, India’s capital, he said he was a fierce roller skating competitor that was ranked No. 4 in that nation.
“It’s so great to see this event here locally,’’ he added.
The nearby Holiday Inn Express also has seen a booming business, said Susan Hanigosky, the hotel’s general manager and director of sales.
“We’ve been full all week,’’ Hanigosky said.
And it already looks like a crowd is rolling in for the artistic competition.
“They’re going to be staying longer,’’ she said in comparison to the racers. “And the artistic skaters don’t just book for themselves. They get rooms for their coaches and choreographers.’’
Food trucks, The Whole Sh’ Bang belonging to Whole Life Services, Hermitage, and Haitian Sensation, Sharon, at the Hermitage rink’s parking lot have seen steady customers.
“We’ve been selling a lot of everything,’’ Michael Klamer, “Whole Life’s director said.
Vendors inside Olympic Fun Center report good sales. Shirt Off My Back Co., of Montgomery, Ill., has been selling skating T-shirts, pajamas, hoodies and other clothing accessories.
“Sales have been good,’’ Dale Duque, who along with his wife Jenny owns the company, said.
When enticing the Skating Association to hold the event at the Hermitage rink, owners Joe Smith and his wife Dawn had their fingers crossed. The couple said their goal was to promote the center and roller skating.
Initially expecting to loose a bundle, the business look like it will break even, Dawn said. Food sales inside the center have doing very well.
“It’s been crazy busy,’’ she said.
The couple are hopeful the event will return next year.
But there’s no deal in hand, McMahon said. Any agreement would have to be approved by the association’s board, and that could be months away.
“The way we’ve been treated by the community has been an A-plus,’’ he said.
A weakness of the area is there haven’t been enough nearby hotel rooms, McMahon said. The races alone have generated over 750 overnight bookings at hotels.
“We have our athletes scattered all over,’’ he said.
But that isn’t a deal killer for a return.
“The hospitality we’ve gotten from the community, the hotels and the great publicity – it’s going to be a challenge to say no,’’ McMahon said.
