A $2.9 million PennDOT resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than seven miles of roadway in Wilmington and Springfield townships is scheduled to start next week.
The roads to be improved:
• Route 208 - from the Lawrence County line to the bridge over Black Run, Springfield Township, 5.87 miles.
• Route 158 - from the Lawrence County line to the intersection with Leesburg Station Road, Wilmington Township, 1.49 miles.
Work will include milling, paving, minor drainage improvements, guard rail replacement, and pavement markings.
Construction is expected to begin Monday, June 12, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by September.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and should anticipate travel delays during work hours.
The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, Pa. The $2,948,208 contract is being paid entirely with state funds.
