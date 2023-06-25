A $700,000 safety improvement project on Interstate 80, state Route 965, and U.S. Route 62 in Mercer County is scheduled to begin this week.
The project will include the installation of high friction surface treatment on:
• I-80 – between mile markers 1- and 15 in East Lackawannock Township;
• Route 965 – From east of the intersection with Route 62 to west of the intersection with Route 173, Worth Township; and
• Route 62 – From Turner Station Road to South Cottage Road, Coolspring Township.
The high-friction surface treatment will provide pavement friction to vehicles in critical braking or cornering maneuvers, which can help reduce the number of crashes along the stretch of roadway.
Work along Route 965 and Route 62 is scheduled to begin today, weather permitting, and motorists should expect lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Work on I-80 is scheduled to run from July 6 to 20. During the project, there will be lane closures westbound from mile marker 13 to mile marker 11 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 10 to mile marker 15.
Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
Mekis Construction Corp. of Fenelton, Pa., was awarded the $729,164 contract, which is to be paid for entirely with federal funds.
This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2023 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
