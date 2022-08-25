Back to school week continued Wednesday in Mercer County with Lakeview students arriving for their first day of school, joining their counterparts in Farrell, who started classes Monday, and Mercer, who started Tuesday.
Today, students at Commodore Perry, Greenville Area, Jamestown and Mercer County Career Center start the 2022-23 school year.
By next week, classes will be in almost full swing throughout the county. On Monday, Grove City, Hermitage, Reynolds, Sharpsville Area and West Middlesex Area begin classes. Sharon students return to school Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6 — a day after Labor Day, the traditional start of school — Wilmington begins the school year, which will complete school openings.
