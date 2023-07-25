SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP – A Sandy Creek Township man died Monday night after his pickup truck crashed and caught fire, state police said.
Mercer County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert L. Snyder pronounced Joseph Carl Kerekes, 42, dead at the scene. Snyder ruled the death accidental as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
Kerekes was driving a pickup truck north of Scofield Road in Sandy Creek Township at 5:10 p.m., according to a release from Snyder.
Kerekes failed to negotiate a curve, and the truck traveled onto the east berm, hit a utility pole and a tree and caught fire. Kerekes was unable to get out of the vehicle, police said.
Sheakleyville Community Volunteer Fire Department and EmergyCare Ambulance Service assisted police at the scene.
