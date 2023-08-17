SANDY LAKE – The Sandy Lake Borough Council voted to remove a stain on the borough’s reputation.
Council fired Jerimiah Seltzer, the maintenance supervisor. Seltzer, 40, was accused of urinating in the chair of the former borough sewer manager Al Harvey after Harvey allegedly caught Seltzer stealing gravel.
The vote came Wednesday night at a special meeting held to decide whether to keep Seltzer employed.
Harvey resigned at the Aug. 2 council meeting when the council members did not make a decision. Council opted to wait until Seltzer could get a hearing before making its decision.
Council members from the neighboring borough of Stoneboro also attended the last meeting. They wrote the Sandy Lake Borough Council a letter asking for them to make a decision sooner than later.
