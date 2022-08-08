PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP – A Sandy Lake man died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on North Hermitage Road in Pymatuning Township.
Lewis Isenberg, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:10 p.m. of blunt force trauma to the head and chest after the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle, Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati said.
Pymatuning Township police said Isenberg was wearing a helmet while operating a motorcycle traveling south in the northbound lanes when it hit a northbound vehicle.
There were no injuries to the driver or any passengers in the other vehicle, police said.
North Hermitage Road was shut down between Edgewood Drive and Colt Road for about three hours between 9 p.m. and midnight, police said.
Greenville-West Salem Township and Hermitage police departments assisted.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
