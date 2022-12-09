FARRELL – Anything a child would want to see under a Christmas tree will be given away at the seventh-annual “Santa in the City” event Dec. 17.
Redeemed Sanctuary Church holds the giveaway, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chavers Community Center, 211 Federal St., Farrell.
Kids will find anything from wireless game controllers, wireless headphones, hoverboards, cameras, phones, laptops, mini iPads, dolls, bikes, and more.
“It’s actually a Christmas wonderland,” Redeemed Sanctuary’s Pastor Tiffany Holden said. “It’s a great event. Something for the whole Shenango Valley.”
The items offered, all brand new, are valued at about $20,000.
Last year, 1,200 children attended the event — the largest attendance in the past six years. The child must be present to pick out their present at the giveaway.
Holden said Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon is able to hold this event because of donations from the community.
The largest donor this year was Wheatland Tube LLC, and Local Union 1660, which donated $10,000.
The church is still accepting monetary donations, any items listed above, as well as clothes, shoes, and coats.
In addition to the free giveaways, families will also have a chance to get a picture with Santa by Shannon Graham portraits for free.
“We want to try to be a blessing for these children,” Holden said. “We want them to have something for Christmas. Our goal is to put a smile on each child’s face and also their parents’.”
Donations may be dropped off at Another Level Barber Shop, 87 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon; and Klassy Kuts Barber Shop, 413 Spearman Ave., Farrell. To drop donations off at Redeemed Sanctuary Church, 120 Elm Ave., Sharon, please call Tiffany Holden at 724-699-3201.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.