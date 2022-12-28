FARRELL — As the children and their parents gathered inside the Farrell Municipal Building, they grabbed a bite to eat before going Christmas shopping.
Chatting and laughing among themselves, the families also got to meet some of the police officers, firefighters and volunteers before hitting the local Walmart for Farrell’s latest Shop With A Cop on Dec. 11.
“Seeing all of the kids here, able to get something so they can enjoy Christmas — it’s a wonderful event,” said Terrence Crumby, a state constable, and member of Farrell City Council and the Farrell Recreation Commission.
The event, which allows local children to shop for Christmas presents with local police and other volunteers, first started in 2014, based on a vision by Rev. Jeffrey Gordon and his wife Lanette, and assists fifth graders at Farrell schools and other needy families in the community.
Preparation for the event takes all year, with donations from people and organizations going toward giving the children spending money. For the last three years, Crumby said each child received $300 to spend.
Those donors who helped make this year’s event possible included workers at NLMK Pennsylvania in Farrell who participated in raffles organized by steelworker Terry Day.
Day, a 34-year veteran of the steel industry, has organized these drawings — which raise tens of thousands of dollars every year — among his coworkers for the past decade. The funds raised by these drawings are then donated to local charitable organizations, such as the Farrell Shop With A Cop program.
This latest round of donations marked $45,870 in total donations this year raised by participating NLMK Pennsylvania workers toward local charities, and more than $388,000 since the drawings and donations first started, Day said.
While Day organizes the fundraisers — and frequently delivers them with his 5-year-old granddaughter, Nemily Heckathorn — he’s quick to deflect credit to his fellow NLMK employees.
“I can’t thank my coworkers enough for their support,” Day said.
At the Farrell Shop With A Cop, Jeffrey Gordon said the children are required to buy certain things, such as socks or clothes. Anything after that is up to the child, from toys to electronics — although many children often purchase gifts for siblings or other families members instead of themselves, Gordon said.
“We’ve had kids try to spend everything we give them on a brother or sister, so someone else can have something for Christmas,” Gordon said.
The event was previously organized by the Farrell Recreation Commission, but this year it was facilitated by the Police Officers of the City of Farrell Police Department Joseph Volansky Memorial Lodge #34, Farrell Patrol Sgt. Monica Rose said.
Along with the Farrell Fraternal Order of Police, the NLMK Pennsylvania steelworkers also donated $2,000 to the Hermitage Fraternal Order of Police and $2,000 to the Sharon Fraternal Order of Police.
Salvation ArmyFarrell’s Shop With A Cop program was just one of a few local agencies this holiday season that benefited from the generosity of the NLMK Pennsylvania steelworkers who participate in Day’s drives.
Another donation included $5,000 to the Salvation Army in Sharon on Nov. 23, which Maj. David Childs said would be put toward the army’s general operating budget for 2023 — particularly the emergency assistance program.
The program helps residents throughout the year who need help with their utilities, rent, mortgage or other payments. Although exact numbers weren’t available, Childs said demand has increased over the past year or so.
“Usually we come in when the crisis hits,” Childs said. “We can help people get back on their feet so the utilities don’t get shut off.”
The NLMK Pennsylvania steelworkers also made a donation to the Salvation Army in August, also consisting of $5,000.
Aside from the steelworkers’ donation, the army recently completed its Red Kettle Campaign, which ran from Nov. 11 through Christmas Eve. Officials hoped to raise $70,000 in order to fund their programs throughout the 2023 fiscal year, but only raised about $45,000 — $5,000 less than last year, and about $25,000 short of their target.
Childs said he plans to meet with the Salvation Army’s board in January about how to move forward, whether that’s tightening the army’s budget where possible or holding fundraisers of some kind in the spring or summer.
One option could be auctioning off an engagement ring that someone donated during this latest Red Kettle Campaign — complete with appraisal form for about $1,700.
“This is the first time that I know of that something like this has been donated since I’ve been in Sharon,” Childs said.
Donations like the ring and funds raised by groups, including the NLMK Pennsylvania steelworkers, help fund the Salvation Army’s operations even outside the traditional seasons for donations, Childs said.
“It’s a unique thing and a neat thing that they do,” Childs said of the steelworkers. “They’re able to support a lot of different organizations and that reaches a lot of different people.”
Community Food Warehouse
The latest round of donations Day and his coworkers made this holiday season included $3,870 to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, which was donated Dec. 21.
Executive Director Rebecca Page said the food warehouse works with about 30 agencies throughout Mercer County, supporting about 4,500 to 5,000 households.
Some of its programs include the MilitaryShare program, which supports about 300 families of veterans, both inactive and on active duty, and its Mobile Food Pantry, which helps provide food to people that can’t find transportation or otherwise can’t access their nearest food pantries.
When monetary donations are received, such as this latest donation, Page said food warehouse officials are able to stretch a single dollar into three meals’ worth of food, greatly expanding the value of any funds received.
“Terry and the workers at NLMK have always been very supportive of us,” Page said.
Since the Community Food Warehouse’s various member agencies have already held their Christmas distributions, Page said the recent donation by the NLMK Pennsylvania workers will go toward their next distribution in 2023.
This comes at a time when many food-related agencies see a decrease in donations immediately following the holiday season, despite the continued need of struggling families and households.
“Hunger is year-round, so having a donation like this can really help fill in those gaps,” Page said.
