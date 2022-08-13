NEW WILMINGTON — Many farm market shoppers in New Wilmington are regulars, showing up every weekend to see what's new.
"That's why it's called 'Fresh Marketplace,'" Mary Capoferri said on Saturday morning of how the offerings change.
Capoferri has been the market manager since it started seven years ago with help from the borough and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Fresh Marketplace is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 17 on Chestnut Street at Vine Street in the heart of New Wilmington, rain or shine.
It's held in a former maintenance building owned by the borough, which allows for vendors to set up inside and outside.
It's a great opportunity to meet up with friends old and new while supporting local artisans, farmers and makers, said Sherie Babb, mayor of New Wilmington.
There are baked goods, herbs, handmade jewelry, alpaca goods, fresh produce, Amish donuts, eggs, crafts, home decor, honey and more.
Lunch and breakfast are available from the grill and the meals are made using market vendor ingredients, Capoferri said.
Each market includes children's activities and live music. This past Saturday, a musician who goes by "Ruby" walked around the market while playing mountain soul music.
Ken Turcic of Greenville was enjoying the performance along with his dog Skye.
"It's just a fun market," he said.
He was joined by his wife Kathy, who was selling watercolor birds and jewelry that she makes herself.
She's been setting up at Fresh Marketplace for about five years and likes being part of the friendly atmosphere.
The family behind Bakluva has had a good experience at the market. They sell baklava using a recipe passed down from the family matriarch, Kalliope "Kelly" Neofotistos.
Mrs. Neofotistos and her husband Vasilios came to New Castle from Greece in 1975 and went on to open the Main Street Diner in Grove City, which has sold the baklava for years.
The family started Bakluva several years ago, making the baklava in New Castle. Some proceeds are donated to local causes, and the market has given them good exposure.
"We ship all over the country now," said Dede Gentis, who was at the market this past weekend with her daughter Kalliopi.
Capoferri kept busy with her own table, where she sells items from locals like maple syrup, eggs, pies and organic vegetables.
She happily looked out over the crowd as she recalled how the market had just a half dozen vendors in the early days.
For more information about Fresh Marketplace in New Wilmington, visit nwfreshmarketplace.org or "Fresh Marketplace at New Wilmington Center" on Facebook.
