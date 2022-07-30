HERMITAGE — Rodney White Olympic Park was a bustle of activity late into Saturday night as community members came together for the first day of this year’s Hermitage Arts Festival.
The sights, sounds, scents and sunny skies attracted people of all ages to the annual event, which was sponsored by the city of Hermitage. The event concluded Sunday.
“Look around. It’s just something,” said Mary Ellen McKendry, festival co-chair.
On Saturday afternoon, the Gotch family of Hermitage had just finished checking out the children’s activities.
“I liked doing the slime,” said 7-year-old Sadie.
She was joined by her mother Jessica and sister Olive, 5, and they were preparing to get some ice cream.
The kids’ area had arts and crafts, rock painting and giant bubbles an. Some of the activities were offered by Oh Wow! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology in Youngstown.
Lillian Hassel, 7, of Greenville, concentrated hard as her bubble was about to break free from the looped piece of rope she dipped in a bucket of bubble solution.
Also for kids: a sidewalk chalk art contest and rock-climbing wall, plus a bounce house provided by Family Life Church, Hermitage.
“We’re really happy to get into our community,” said Brittany Kulka, a church member and head of outreach and life groups.
At the heart of the park — behind the city building off North Hermitage Road — was the artists’ area.
Festival-goers browsed paintings, yard and home decor, stained glass, pottery, woodwork, jewelry and more as local bands played throughout the day and evening.
Annie Parady of New Castle was crocheting a new animal friend, surrounded by finished pieces that included frogs, ducks, turtles and rabbits.
This was her second year selling her work at the festival, which she said is a great event.
Nearby, attendees could spin a prize wheel to take home swag with the city of Hermitage’s new logo, and the lines for food moved at a steady pace.
There were sweet treats, sandwiches, popcorn, barbecue, shaved ice and pasta bread bowls.
Michael Klamer, director of The Whole Sh’Bang food truck — a new program of Whole Life Services Inc., which serves individuals with disabilities — was showing Brandon Levan how to prepare a pasta bread bowl, complete with fresh bread from Mancini’s.
They were also selling hot dogs and loaded potatoes and have been setting up at multiple events. Proceeds benefit Whole Life, which is a nonprofit, Klamer said.
The festival also featured fireworks on Saturday night, and fitness classes, balloons from Michael Mondak, and a ceremony to honor local students who qualified for states in athletics and music.
