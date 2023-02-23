MERCER — Telephone scammers are targeting county residents claiming to be from the Mercer County Sheriff office.
In some cases, the scammers claim to be county Sheriff Bruce Rosa, Chief Deputy Roni Shilling said Thursday.
The scam is generally characterized by a caller — often with a caller ID listing for the sheriff's office — claiming that the resident has missed a court hearing, jury duty or other legal obligation. The caller then demands payment, either in the form of a gift card or a bank transfer.
Residents have called the sheriff's office all week, with the heaviest call volume coming Thursday, Shilling said, and at least one person was taken in. She said anyone receiving the calls should contact their local police or state police.
Shilling warned residents to be aware of the scam and said the sheriff's office does not make contact by phone calls, nor does it ever ask for payments. She advised that residents call the sheriff's office at 724-662-6135 ext. 2 or 3.
"It is not us calling," Shilling said. "If we're looking for you, we are not going to call you. We are going to show up at your residence."
