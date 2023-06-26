In what appears to be separate incidents, suspected scammers victimized two Findley Township residents out of significant sums of money.
• State police said a 73-year-old man was taken for $57,536.95 on May 30 in a Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes scam. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Because scammers frequently run swindles based on the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, the company that operates the legitimate contest includes the warning, "All PCH prizes of $500 or greater are awarded by either certified or express letter or in person by our famous Prize Patrol at our option."
• In the second incident, a 31-year-old woman reported being scammed out of $999 when she attempted to sell an item through the Poshmark app, an online upscale fashion and decor marketplace.
State police said the scammers sent the woman an email link asking for security deposits because the woman was new to the website. The woman sent $999 worth of pre-paid cards.
