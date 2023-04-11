SHARPSVILLE – The administrative assistant to Sharpsville School District’s superintendent is awaiting a preliminary hearing after accusations that she stole money from various school activity funds.
Darlene K. Cheney, 54, of 638 Bedford Road, West Middlesex, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with records, and theft by deception after police said she took approximately $2,658 from the school system.
Police said in a criminal complaint that school Superintendent John Vannoy contacted them March 20 to investigate a theft.
Vannoy did not comment on the case. The district's web site no longer lists Cheney among its employees.
School district Business Manager Ashley Mocker provided police with invoices accounting for money and checks received. Police said three invoices, which Cheney provided to the business manager, were altered.
Administrative assistants from other departments received cash and several personal checks for guidance testing, and school-wide activities on Sept. 27 and Oct. 7. The invoices were sent to Cheney to be counted and reviewed. Cheney then sent the invoices to the business manager showing no cash payments and submitted only checks. Police said the omission resulted in a loss of $291 in the Sept. 27 invoice and $128 in the Oct. 7 invoice.
On Nov. 21 and Dec. 14, $2,429 and $2,240 in cash along with several personal checks for a deposit were sent to Cheney for the eighth-grade Gettysburg field trip. Cheney then turned over cash and personal checks to the business manager with cash missing.
A warrant for Cheney’s arrest has been issued. A preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Travis P. Martwinski has not yet been scheduled.
