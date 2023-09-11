WEST MIDDLESEX — Marla Makes A Difference returned to West Middlesex schools this year, making a difference for some local students.
The nonprofit organization, named after the late West Middlesex graduate Marla Pivarnik, brought a variety of school supplies for fourth-, fifth- and six-grade students to pick from last Thursday, including crayons, and notebooks emblazoned with purple covers that read “Marla’s Notebooks.”
The nonprofit was formed in honor of Marla, who passed away in her sleep at the age of 22, due to prescriptions accidentally prescribed by two separate doctors.
Since Marla loved education and shopping for school supplies every year, friends and family of Marla have organized school supply distributions at the West Middlesex Area School District and other locations over the past few years — keeping Marla’s memory alive while giving students a chance to “shop” for supplies as well.
Present for the distribution were Marla’s parents, Melinda and Michael Pivarnik, who shared their daughter’s story with the youngsters.
Photos of Marla were also on display, and as students learned more about Marla, the parents received a variety of responses — from one little girl who described Marla as a “good dresser” to another student who told the parents they would pray for them.
“The kids wanted to know all about Marla, like what sports she played and what her stats in soccer were, and what her favorite books were,” Melinda said.
Michael agreed, and said while the students were excited to choose their own school supplies, they didn’t forget Marla’s memory which made it possible.
“The kids asked a lot of great questions, and they were really appreciative and really grateful,” Michael said.
Also present was a former teacher of Marla’s, school librarian Gaylynn Kuncio, who said the students had many “thoughtful” questions for the two parents and were very appreciative to learn about Marla.
“For the fourth-graders, this was their first time seeing Marla Makes A Difference, but the fifth- and sixth-graders had met the Pivarniks before, so they were really excited about it,” Kuncio said.
Aside from Melinda and Michael, Oakview and Luther Low elementary schools Principal Dr. Tammy Mild encouraged the students to be kind and compassionate, in honor of Marla.
Teacher Michelle Meyers also read a quote to the children: “Love is like a butterfly, it goes where it pleases, and pleases wherever it goes,” reminiscent of the butterflies adorning Marla’s Notebooks, Melinda said.
Melinda and Michael said eventually they would like for Marla Makes A Difference to offer scholarships as well, potentially beginning with the first class that received Marla’s Notebooks when they graduate.
Melinda and Michael said they hope to have the process underway by next spring.
Kuncio said she was also interested in potentially having “Tomahawk Tees,” a student-run business overseen by teacher Tricia Knight, produce some shirts that students and teachers could wear at future distributions in honor of Marla.
