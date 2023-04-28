GREENVILLE – Janice Schwanbeck has resigned her post as executive director of Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, chamber members said.
Chamber members were informed by email that Schwanbeck submitted her resignation Monday and was immediately effective that day, said Casey Shilling, owner of Carried Away Outfitters, which has a Greenville store.
Schwanbeck cited “personal reasons’’ for her resignation, Shilling said. No other information was available, and nothing about the resignation was posted on the chamber’s website.
Brian Mailliard, Greenville Chamber president, didn’t immediately return a phone message on Friday. Nobody answered the chamber’s phone on Friday, and attempts to reach Schwanbeck were unsuccessful.
Schwanbeck served as the chamber’s president for over seven years and prior to that was the organization’s administrative assistant starting in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.