FINDLEY TOWNSHIP — Incarcerated veterans at the State Correctional Institution Mercer will have the opportunity to join the American Legion, in the first post to be established inside a state correctional facility in Pennsylvania.
Tammy McGranahan, manager of the Veterans Service Unit at SCI Mercer, Department of Corrections Acting Secretary George Little, Acting Regional Deputy Secretary Laruel Harry, SCI Mercer Superintendent Mindy Adams, and others at the American Legion of Pennsylvania’s executive committee meeting in Harrisburg announced plans in July to officially recognize formation of the post.
The committee presented DOC leadership with the Edward T. Hoak Award, reserved for the “most progressive new post” each year.
“This means so much to the incarcerated veterans who live on the VSU at SCI Mercer,” McGranahan said. “It is an opportunity for the men to be part of something bigger than themselves, to have a sense of purpose and belonging.”
The post, which opened with 33 initial members, is named for Sgt. First Class Robert J. Fike, a corrections officer at SCI Albion. Fike also served as a sergeant first class with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He was killed in the line of duty in Zabul, Afghanistan, on June 11, 2010. He had served 16 years with the 28th Military Police Company.
The DOC has five regional Veterans Service Units, located in SCI Dallas (eastern), SCI Houtzdale (central), SCI Mercer (western), SCI Phoenix (eastern), and SCI Muncy (central).
