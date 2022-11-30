SHARON – Dollar General is the latest business that is most likely coming into Sharon in the near future.
The Sharon Zoning Commission on Tuesday voted 4 to 1 to approve a variance that will allow a new Dollar General store to be built on North Sharpsville Avenue in the empty lot between Fisher Hill and Tamplin streets.
Courtney Saylor was the lone zoning board member who voted not to approve the zoning variance needed for the store to be built there.
“It was as simple as I feel they didn’t meet three of five conditions to get the variance,” Saylor said. “And the neighbors had concerns.”
The neighbors on Cherry Way, which would be directly behind the store, were concerned that they would be looking at the back of a building.
The zoning board approved the variance with contingencies that the design of the building and the landscaping and buffer zones would be approved by the planning commission.
“Our concerns were about buffering behind the building with maybe a privacy fence, trees or shrubs,” Saylor said. “That’s what we hope the planning commission looks at.”
Saylor said no one from Dollar General was at the meeting, and developers said it was too early to have plans ready.
Although Saylor said it was not relevant to the variance, she was concerned about the general-merchandise retailer building a second store in the city, because its store on East State Street is in deplorable condition – inside and out.
“It’s crappy. It’s gross” Saylor said. “We don’t want another building like the one on State Street. The new one in Hermitage is a lot nicer because they required it as part of the planning.”
Dollar General has four stores in Hermitage among nearly two dozen in and near Mercer County.
After being approved by the planning commission, before the Sharon store can be built, it will have to be approved by Mercer County Regional Planning Commission, city planning, then city council, according to City Manager Bob Fiscus.
Fiscus commended the zoning board’s diligence to make sure the variance was contingent.
Fiscus said he would support any business that comes into downtown Sharon as long as it’s constructed in a way that fits well.
“The building minimally impacts residential areas but also complements development like The Landing and the Applegate building,” Fiscus said.
The Landing is part of the office building from the former Westinghouse Electric Corp. plant, near the Dollar General site.
