FARRELL – Three days before Farrell’s Juneteenth Saturday celebration, city resident Gary Elerby was seriously considering not attending the festivities.
“I did have concerns,” said Elerby, a retiree who sits on Farrell Area School Board.
He and others had worries about this year’s celebration over possible retribution surrounding a New Castle homicide the prior Saturday.
After hearing law enforcement, including city and state police, would flood the parade route and streets, Elerby decided to go. Thousands more attended Friday and Saturday’s 28th annual Juneteenth celebration, Mayor Kimberly Doss estimated.
“It was very reassuring,” Elerby said. “I really feel like I can enjoy myself.”
No incidents were reported at the event. Earlier in the week, Farrell officials urged caution and awareness in the city after incidents relating to the shooting death of a 15-year-old at a New Castle graduation party June 10. The day after the shooting, Farrell police caught two of five masked people who were waiting outside a Farrell bar in what they said might have been retribution for the New Castle shooting.
Farrell resident Megan Mishata acknowledged she felt apprehension was in the air. She and other family members sat along the parade route to watch her daughter perform with Farrell High School’s Golden Girl dance line.
“Last night I saw a boy wearing a shirt that had New Castle on it, and he went into a home,’’ Mishata said. “I don’t know anything about him or why he was there, but told my daughter she needed to come inside.’’
After the parade, festivities began at the city’s Veterans Square, including live entertainment, food and other vendors.
Adaze Foltz’s tent featured authentic Nigerian food including roll of rice, chicken and fried plantains, jerk chicken, hamburgers, and hot dogs.
People crowded the Jamaican food booth, which featured chicken, plantain, rice and beans, cabbage, and ox tails from New Life Covenant Church of Sharon.
Vendors were also selling clothes, purses, jewelry, candles, and jackets, all with hip hop music being played under the gazebo.
As Kim Baymon arranged clothing and accessories at her booth, she talked about the day in connection with her devotion to God. Baymon was among the event’s honorees.
“I trust in the Lord,’’ she said.
Although Baymon knew about the day’s concerns, she said she wasn’t going to let it wreck her day.
“I can’t let things like that stop my life,’’ she said. “I keep good things on my mind.’’
Laneka Green, of Farrell, was not going to let the past violent events ruin Juneteenth for her.
“When they have stuff like this, we’re coming together, lifting up one another,” Green said. “This is our way to come out and enjoy everything that God has given us.”
Local Juneteenth honorees were:
• Sim Harrison
• Tim Harrison
• Chloe Stewart
• Kim Baymon
• Mona White
• Mavis Shannon
• Lila Savage
• Peggy Mazyck
• Gerard Balbirsingh
• Richard Hugh
• Lamont Peterson
• Keygen Bryant
Herald Staff Writer Melissa Klaric contributed to this story.
