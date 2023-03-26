HERMITAGE — A nationwide program — Seed to Supper — will be coming to Buhl Park this spring, giving local residents a chance to learn how they can affordably grow healthy food.
The educational program is being offered through a partnership between Buhl Park and Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Mercer County. The program will include nine classes on Wednesdays, beginning April 5.
Lessons will cover topics including garden planning, soil preparation, planting, maintenance and harvest. Participants will receive a coursebook, plants, seeds and related materials, according to a press release.
The program is available to community members for $20, while low-income residents who qualify can participate for free.
This accessibility for those in need is important, since organizer Kinorea Tigri said one of the goals of the program is to help those struggling financially learn how to grow at least some of their own food.
Tigri serves as both Penn State Master Gardener Coordinator for Mercer and Crawford counties, and as an Extension Educator II — Horticulture.
“With the rising cost of food and SNAP benefits being taken away, some people may be in dire straits when it comes to accessing food,” Tigri said.
Some of the more cost-efficient methods that will be covered include using cardboard egg cartons for gardening, or turning an empty milk jug into a makeshift watering can.
But regardless of someone’s background or skill level, Tigri said the program will feature a mixture of background information, such as the science involved and the Master Gardeners’ personal experiences with crops, and hands-on activities to keep the participants engaged.
With similar Seed to Supper programs in Crawford County, Tigri said “100 percent” of the participants came back each week, and some even returned in following years.
Other participants went from shut-ins to active community members after taking up gardening, showing the physical and mental health benefits of Seed to Supper.
“This class creates a resiliency in people, and you’re networking and you’re getting to know these other people while you’re learning,” Tigri said.
While Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Mercer County will facilitate the program, the actual gardening will be done using a pair of raised community gardening beds in Buhl Park.
Aside from using the garden beds during classes, participants can use their gardening materials for Seed to Supper to either grow crops at home or use some of the beds’ space if they have no garden areas available at home.
Park Director of Environmental Education Katie Nowland said the gardening beds were finished around last fall, and park officials were interested in slowly developing some programing that could use the beds.
This led park officials to reach out to Tigri about some potential programming, which eventually culminated in Seed to Supper after some brainstorming.
Tigri, who is originally from the Conneaut Lake area, said she was amazed by Buhl Park’s offerings and mission during her first trip to the park last year.
Nowland said she was likewise excited by the discussions with Tigri and the possibilities of future programming with the Master Gardeners, such as Seed and Supper programs in the fall utilizing different plants.
“They have such a wealth of knowledge, and they’re such passionate people,” Nowland said of the Master Gardeners.
Tigri said Seed to Supper will be limited to 15 participants. As of Friday, there were six signed up with two more from outside Mercer County on a waiting list.
A meet-and-greet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Buhl Park Activities Building near 730 Forker Blvd., Hermitage. There will be parking at shelter #3, directly behind the classroom.
Classes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday from April 5 through May 31, the release states.
To pre-register, contact Tigri at 814-350-7748 or kkt5317@psu.edu.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.