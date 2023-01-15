SHARON – When Prielle Roundtree finished her poem Sunday at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance Sunday at the AME Zion Church in Sharon, she got a standing ovation.
The 10-year-old Greenville girl talked about fear and how to stand up to mistreatment.
Rev. Marion G. Wheeler Jr., pastor of AME Zion Church, said King promoted unity.
“He was about unifying the people,” Wheeler said. “To get the people to continue to fight for unity, social justice, and just to be a good person.”
The Rev. Kelvin Jordan, pastor of the Second Baptist Church in Sharpsville, delivered the keynote sermon at the event, held by the Shenango Valley Ministerial Association.
“He overcame so many things like depression at an early age and he still remained faithful to the cause he had,” Jordan said. “Not only to help African-Americans, but people of all nations, race and creed. and because of that, people worldwide should be able to celebrate him for the legacy that he left.”
Jordan said the journey is not over.
“All of us races should unite together and continue to fight human trafficking, drugs and alcohol, and all the issues that people are dealing with, because you have to be a source of all hope for those that don’t have any.”
The gathering, with close to a hundred people, celebrated by singing “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” making everyone stand and clap and sing, “Glory, glory hallelujah.” They celebrated with a host of other songs and speakers.
Jordan spoke to the congregation about King.
“He knows that he had to suffer through some things,” Jordan said. “When he was falsely accused of things, he was ready.”
When he was placed in different situations, he stayed ready, Jordan said.
“We are to be mindful of the fact that no matter what people say, or what people do, we have an example not only in Dr. King but in Jesus,” Jordan said. “So get ready, be ready.”
