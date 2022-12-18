For people dealing with loneliness and depression — especially veterans — the holidays are a difficult time, said Stacy Pesce of Community Action Partnership.
One veteran even told Pesce that he considered taking his own life. So Pesce organized a Christmas party Sunday at the Sharon Elks Club to help show veterans that they are not alone.
The party helped bring veterans together with the people who understand them best — other veterans. Among the guests Sunday were Bradley Alan, director of Mercer County’s office of Veterans Affairs, and Larry Scheetz, Alan’s immediate predecessor.
Both Alan and Scheetz are military veterans — Alan in the Marine Corps, Scheetz in the Army.
Dozens of veterans turned out Sunday for the Christmas party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.