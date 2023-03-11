MERCER – Seven people are running for three Mercer County commissioner seats. In the May 16 primaries, they will be vying for two nominations on the Republican ticket, and two on the Democratic ticket.

On the Republican ticket are newcomers Mark Benedetto, Ann Coleman, Michael T. Fennell, Bill Finley Jr., Justin Pipp, and Roy (Trey) Wilt. Democratic candidates are incumbent Timothy M. McGonigle, and newcomer James McLusky.

The rest of the county row offices include those running for re-election to their positions: Peter C. Acker, district attorney; Mary Jo DePreta, clerk of courts; John A. Libonati, coroner; and Dee Dee Zickar, recorder of deeds. All are Republicans and there are no Democrats running in the primary.

Running for open seats in the county are Tanya Williams, prothonotary; and Anthony Tedesco and Timothy Callahan, sheriff. Prothonotary Ruth Bice and Sheriff Bruce Rosa are not seeking re-election. No Democrats are running in either office.

Candidates have until March 20 to contest petitions. The election office will post ballots after the deadline on the Mercer County website.

Mercer County District judges Mary Odem and Daniel Davis are unopposed for re-election. Odem’s court district includes Farrell, where her courtroom is located, and Hermitage. Davis’ district, based in Mercer, covers much of central Mercer County.

Odem and Davis are cross-filed to run for nominations in both parties.

According to the elections office, the following candidates have announced their intention to run for office:

NON-PARTISAN

SCHOOL BOARDS

All candidates are seeking nominations as both Republican and Democrat unless otherwise indicated. All board elections are 4-year terms with five seats available unless otherwise indicated.

Commodore Perry

Deer Creek and Sandy Creek townships, and Sheakleyville (4-year term, vote for 1)

• Brian Heeter (Republican only)

• Cody Beachy (Republican only)

Otter Creek and Salem townships (4-year term, vote for 1

• Sarah Clites

Perry Township (4-year term, vote for 2)

Brenda Hittle

Crawford Central

French Creek Township

Farrell Area

• Allen Harrison (Democratic only)

• Dan Dragicevic (Democratic only)

• Gary Satterwhite (Democratic only)

• Louis A. Falconi (Democratic only)

• Charles Branca (Democratic only)

• Terrence Harrison (Democratic only)

Greenville

• Kylee Tofani Lewis

• Lori Warr Madura

• Richard Powers

Grove City

• Karen Hazy Bishop

• Eric Bardy

• Douglas Gerwick

• Constance N. Nichols

• Ryan Thomas

Hermitage

• Bethany Becker

• Melanie Ferguson

• Nichole Hamelly

• Lucy Nicastro

• Staci Perman

• Chris Ruffo

• Victoria Tomko

Jamestown Area

• Rebecca Bercis

• Kelli Mayer

• Adam Miller

• Patrick Thomas (Republican only)

• David Volosin (Republican only)

Lakeview

• Gage Bartholomew

• Steven Beggs

• Jamie Galentine

• David Pears (Republican only)

Mercer Area

Coolspring and Findley townships, 4-year term, vote for 1

• Shane E. Nugent (Republican only)

• Aimee Carter Peters

Coolspring and Findley townships, 2-year term, vote for 1

• NONE

East Lackawannock and Jefferson townships, 4-year term, vote for 2

• Arthur W. Amos

• Rodney Bobby (Republican only)

Mercer Borough 4-year term, vote for 2

• Matthew Hazi

• Derek Stotsky (Republican only)

Reynolds

Delaware Township and Fredonia, 4-year term, vote for 2

• Alana Kendall

• Ryan Miller

• James R. Rummel Jr. (Republican only)

Pymatuning Township, 4-year term, vote for 2

• Natasha Reino

West Salem Township, 4-year term, vote for 1

• Jason Irvine

Sharon City

• Melvin T. Baker (Democrat only)

• David Buck

• Brian Faber

• Christopher Ford (Democrat only)

• Deborah Roberson (Democrat only)

• Ciera Townsend (Democrat only)

• Matt Vannoy

Sharpsville Area

• Darla Grandy

• Margaret Hurl

• Jerry Trontel

West Middlesex

• Scott Bartholomew

• Hope Dalessandro

• Andrew Erb

• Sara Kaufman

• Teresa McKissick

• Rachelle Newton

• David Poore

• Michael Seech

Wilmington

• NONE

MUNICIPALITIES

City and borough council and mayoral offices are 4-year terms unless otherwise indicated. Township supervisor and auditor offices are 6-year terms with voters casting ballots for one candidate unless otherwise indicated.

DEMOCRATIC

Clark Borough Council

Vote for 3

• NONE

Coolspring Township

SUPERVISOR

• NONE

AUDITOR

• Anne L. Baver

Deer Creek Supervisor

SUPERVISOR

• NONE

AUDITOR

• NONE

Delaware Township

SUPERVISOR

• John Lesnett

AUDITOR

• NONE

East Lackawannock Township

SUPERVISOR

• NONE

AUDITOR

• Rosalie Hazi

Fairview Township

SUPERVISOR

• William S. Kite

AUDITOR

6-year term, vote for 1

• NONE

4-year term, vote for 1

• NONE

City of Farrell

MAYOR

• Terrence L. Crumby

• Kimberly A. Doss

COUNCIL

Vote for 2

• Terrence L. Crumby

• Andrew Harkulich

• Albert Rock

Findley Township

SUPERVISOR

• NONE

AUDITOR

• Taryn Joy Minner

Fredonia

MAYOR

• Susan Anthony

COUNCIL

• Ronald E. Anthony

French Creek Township

SUPERVISOR

• Mark W. Kline

AUDITOR

6-year term, vote for 1

• Janet Wells

4-year term, vote for 1

• NONE

Greene Township

• No Democratic candidates

Town of Greenville

• No Democratic candidates

Grove City

• No Democratic candidates

Hempfield Township

• No Democratic candidates

City of Hermitage

COMMISSIONER

• William Moder

• Michael Niddel

• Duane Piccirilli

• Brian Skibo

Jackson Center

• No Democratic candidates

Jackson Township

• No Democratic candidates

Jamestown

• No Democratic candidates

Jefferson Township

• No Democratic candidates

Lackawannock Township

• No Democratic candidates

Lake Township

• No Democratic candidates

Liberty Township

• No Democratic candidates

Mercer

MAYOR

• Richard A. Konzen

COUNCIL

Vote for 4

• Mary S. Earnhart

Mill Creek Township

• No Democratic candidates

New Lebanon

• No Democratic candidates

New Vernon Township

SUPERVISOR

• Mark Kinney

AUDITOR

• NONE

TAX COLLECTOR

• NONE

Otter Creek Township

• No Democratic candidates

Perry Township

• No Democratic candidates

Pine Township

• No Democratic candidates

Pymatuning Township

• No Democratic candidates

Salem Township

• No Democratic candidates

Sandy Creek Township

• No Democratic candidates

Sandy Lake

• No Democratic candidates

Sandy Lake Township

• No Democratic candidates

City of Sharon

Vote for 3

• Molly Corbett Bundrant

• Christopher Ford

• David R. Koerth

• Carl Sizer

Sharpsville

• Christopher Combine

• Leonard D. Grandy

• Nicholas D. Hanahan

Sheakleyville

• No Democratic candidates

Shenango Township

SUPERVISOR

Vote for 2

• P.J. Giardina

• Scott Malenky

AUDITOR

• NONE

TAX COLLECTOR

• NONE

South Pymatuning Township

• No Democratic candidates

Springfield Township

• No Democratic candidates

Stoneboro

COUNCIL

• NONE

Sugar Grove Township

SUPERVISOR

• Robert J. Korda

AUDITOR

• NONE

West Middlesex

COUNCIL

Vote for 2

• Robert F. Lark

• Timothy A. Webster

West Salem Township

SUPERVISOR

• NONE

AUDITOR

6-year term

• Bryan Curtis Weaver

2-year term

• NONE

Wheatland

• Wheatland Borough is merging with the City of Hermitage as of January 1, 2024. If you are a Wheatland resident, you should vote on municipal races listed under Hermitage. Wheatland remains part of the Farrell Area School District.

Wilmington Township

• No Democratic candidates

Wolf Creek Township

• No Democratic candidates

Worth Township

• No Democratic candidates

REPUBLICAN

REPUBLICAN

Clark

COUNCIL

• NONE

Coolspring Township

SUPERVISOR

• Matthew Hackett

Deer Creek Township

SUPERVISOR

• NONE

AUDITOR

• Kelly Coulter

• Daniel J. Beachy

Delaware Township

SUPERVISOR

• William E. Anthony

• Alex Kilgore

AUDITOR

• Daniel K. Micsky

East Lackawannock Township

SUPERVISOR

• Robert Perrine

AUDITOR

• NONE

Fairview Township

• No Republican candidates

City of Farrell

• No Republican candidates

Findley Township

SUPERVISOR

• Steven Paxton

AUDITOR

• NONE

Fredonia

MAYOR

• NONE

COUNCIL

Vote for 3

• Kathleen A. Subasic

French Creek Township

SUPERVISOR

• William L. Nemeth

AUDITOR

6-year term

• Sandra L. Blakely

4-year term

• NONE

Greene Township

SUPERVISOR

6-year-term

• David W. McClelland

• Doug Smith

4-year term

• NONE

AUDITOR

6-year term

• NONE

4-year term

• NONE

Town of Greenville

COUNCIL

Vote for 3

• Chad Bromley

• Linda C. Zuschlag

Grove City

COUNCIL, WARD 1

Vote for 1

• James Henry

COUNCIL, WARD 2

Vote for 1

• Amy L. Gallagher

• Jared Hoffman

COUNCIL, WARD 3

Vote for 1

• Shawn P. Myers

COUNCIL, WARD 4

Vote for 1

• Jeffrey L. Hodge

COUNCIL, WARD 5

Vote for 1

• Scott Jaillet

Hempfield Township

SUPERVISOR

• David Geisel

AUDITOR

• NONE

City of Hermitage

COMMISSIONER

• Christopher Tyler Dunn

• Alvan F. Harakal

• William G. McConnell Jr.

Jackson Center

MAYOR

• NONE

COUNCIL

Vote for 2

• John K. Chlpka

AUDITOR

Vote for 1

• Rachel L. Klingensmith

• Jon L. Ramsay

AUDITOR

• NONE

Jackson Township

SUPERVISOR

• George McIntire

AUDITOR

• NONE

Jamestown

• No Republican candidates

Jefferson Township

SUPERVISOR

• Tyler J. Angermeier

AUDITOR

• NONE

Lackawannock Township

SUPERVISOR

• Terence Terry Whalen

AUDITOR

• None

Lake Township

SUPERVISOR

6-year term

• Fred Elder

SUPERVISOR

4-year term

• NONE

AUDITOR

6-year term

• Cinda L. Gander

AUDITOR

4-year term

NONE

Liberty Township

SUPERVISOR

• Anthony Sunseri

AUDITOR

• NONE

Mercer

MAYOR

2-year term

• Travis Schaa

COUNCIL

Vote for 4

• Clifford L. Hughes

• Harlowe Mattocks

• Marc Zickar

Mill Creek Township

• No Republican candidates

New Lebanon

COUNCIL

Vote for 3

• Teresa C. Chisholm

• Justin N. Oakes

AUDITOR

• Melissa Oakes

New Vernon Township

• No Republican candidates

Otter Creek Township

• No Republican candidates

Perry Township

SUPERVISOR

• James W. Tuchek

AUDITOR

• NONE

Pine Township

SUPERVISOR

6-year term, vote for 1

• Larry Stewart Jr.

• Terry Wolfe

SUPERVISOR

2-year term, vote for 1

• Todd Spears

• Richard Stachel

AUDITOR

• NONE

Pymatuning Township

SUPERVISOR

• Ryan Zarecky

AUDITOR

• NONE

Salem Township

SUPERVISOR

• Jeffrey Cline

AUDITOR

• Sarah Chess

Sandy Creek Township

SUPERVISOR

• Brian K. Harsh

AUDITOR

  • NONE

Sandy Lake

COUNCIL

4-year term, vote for 3

• Douglas J. Mays

COUNCIL

2-year term, vote for 1

• NONE

Sandy Lake Township

SUPERVISOR

• Isaac D. Dean

AUDITOR

6-year term, vote for 1

• Lynne Byrne

2-year term, vote for 1

• NONE

City of Sharon

• No Republican candidates

Sharpsville

• No Republican candidates

Sheakleyville

• No Republican candidates

Shenango Township

SUPERVISOR

Vote for 2

• Earl A. Butterfield Sr.

• Tom Hubert

• Michael Kaufman

AUDITOR

• NONE

TAX COLLECTOR

2-year term

• David Pringle

South Pymatuning Township

• No Republican candidates

Springfield Township

SUPERVISOR

• Timothy Stiffy

AUDITOR

• NONE

Stoneboro

COUNCIL

Vote for 4

• Christopher Ewing

• Jonah A. Mertz

• Roger Patterson

Sugar Grove Township

• No Republican candidates

West Middlesex

• No Republican candidates

West Salem Township

SUPERVISOR

• Kenneth B. Sherbondy

AUDITOR

• NONE

Wheatland

• Wheatland Borough is merging with the City of Hermitage as of January 1, 2024. If you are a Wheatland resident, you should vote on municipal races listed under Hermitage. Wheatland remains part of the Farrell Area School District.

Wilmington Township

SUPERVISOR

• NONE

AUDITOR

• NONE

TAX COLLECTOR

• Jennifer Harvey

Wolf Creek Township

• No Republican candidates

Worth Township

SUPERVISOR

• Louis F. Geiger

AUDITOR

• NONE

REFERENDUM QUESTIONS

All registered voters — including third-party and non-partisan voters — are allowed to cast ballots on the referendum questions in their municipality.

The following question will be on the ballot in Deer Creek Township

• Do you favor the granting of malt and brewed beverage retail dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of Deer Creek? (A YES vote would allow the potential granting of licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A NO vote means that the potential granting of malt and brewed beverage retail dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of Deer Creek would not be permitted.)

The following question will be on the ballot in Salem Township

• Do you favor the issuance of licenses to conduct small games of chance in the Township of Salem? (A YES vote means small games of chance will be permitted in Salem Township. A NO vote means small games of chance will not be permitted in Salem Township,)

The following question will be on the ballot in Sugar Grove Township

• Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for privately owned golf courses in Sugar Grove Township, County of Mercer, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania? (A YES vote would allow the potential granting of licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A NO vote means that the potential granting licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for the sale of liquor at privately owned public golf courses in Sugar Grove Township would not be permitted.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

Tags

Trending Video

Melissa has been a news reporter for The Herald since 2013, covering breaking news, northern Mercer County, Sharon City schools and education. She is a 1992 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications.