MERCER – Seven people are running for three Mercer County commissioner seats. In the May 16 primaries, they will be vying for two nominations on the Republican ticket, and two on the Democratic ticket.
On the Republican ticket are newcomers Mark Benedetto, Ann Coleman, Michael T. Fennell, Bill Finley Jr., Justin Pipp, and Roy (Trey) Wilt. Democratic candidates are incumbent Timothy M. McGonigle, and newcomer James McLusky.
The rest of the county row offices include those running for re-election to their positions: Peter C. Acker, district attorney; Mary Jo DePreta, clerk of courts; John A. Libonati, coroner; and Dee Dee Zickar, recorder of deeds. All are Republicans and there are no Democrats running in the primary.
Running for open seats in the county are Tanya Williams, prothonotary; and Anthony Tedesco and Timothy Callahan, sheriff. Prothonotary Ruth Bice and Sheriff Bruce Rosa are not seeking re-election. No Democrats are running in either office.
Candidates have until March 20 to contest petitions. The election office will post ballots after the deadline on the Mercer County website.
Mercer County District judges Mary Odem and Daniel Davis are unopposed for re-election. Odem’s court district includes Farrell, where her courtroom is located, and Hermitage. Davis’ district, based in Mercer, covers much of central Mercer County.
Odem and Davis are cross-filed to run for nominations in both parties.
According to the elections office, the following candidates have announced their intention to run for office:
NON-PARTISAN
SCHOOL BOARDS
All candidates are seeking nominations as both Republican and Democrat unless otherwise indicated. All board elections are 4-year terms with five seats available unless otherwise indicated.
Commodore Perry
Deer Creek and Sandy Creek townships, and Sheakleyville (4-year term, vote for 1)
• Brian Heeter (Republican only)
• Cody Beachy (Republican only)
Otter Creek and Salem townships (4-year term, vote for 1
• Sarah Clites
Perry Township (4-year term, vote for 2)
Brenda Hittle
Crawford Central
French Creek Township
Farrell Area
• Allen Harrison (Democratic only)
• Dan Dragicevic (Democratic only)
• Gary Satterwhite (Democratic only)
• Louis A. Falconi (Democratic only)
• Charles Branca (Democratic only)
• Terrence Harrison (Democratic only)
Greenville
• Kylee Tofani Lewis
• Lori Warr Madura
• Richard Powers
Grove City
• Karen Hazy Bishop
• Eric Bardy
• Douglas Gerwick
• Constance N. Nichols
• Ryan Thomas
Hermitage
• Bethany Becker
• Melanie Ferguson
• Nichole Hamelly
• Lucy Nicastro
• Staci Perman
• Chris Ruffo
• Victoria Tomko
Jamestown Area
• Rebecca Bercis
• Kelli Mayer
• Adam Miller
• Patrick Thomas (Republican only)
• David Volosin (Republican only)
Lakeview
• Gage Bartholomew
• Steven Beggs
• Jamie Galentine
• David Pears (Republican only)
Mercer Area
Coolspring and Findley townships, 4-year term, vote for 1
• Shane E. Nugent (Republican only)
• Aimee Carter Peters
Coolspring and Findley townships, 2-year term, vote for 1
• NONE
East Lackawannock and Jefferson townships, 4-year term, vote for 2
• Arthur W. Amos
• Rodney Bobby (Republican only)
Mercer Borough 4-year term, vote for 2
• Matthew Hazi
• Derek Stotsky (Republican only)
Reynolds
Delaware Township and Fredonia, 4-year term, vote for 2
• Alana Kendall
• Ryan Miller
• James R. Rummel Jr. (Republican only)
Pymatuning Township, 4-year term, vote for 2
• Natasha Reino
West Salem Township, 4-year term, vote for 1
• Jason Irvine
Sharon City
• Melvin T. Baker (Democrat only)
• David Buck
• Brian Faber
• Christopher Ford (Democrat only)
• Deborah Roberson (Democrat only)
• Ciera Townsend (Democrat only)
• Matt Vannoy
Sharpsville Area
• Darla Grandy
• Margaret Hurl
• Jerry Trontel
West Middlesex
• Scott Bartholomew
• Hope Dalessandro
• Andrew Erb
• Sara Kaufman
• Teresa McKissick
• Rachelle Newton
• David Poore
• Michael Seech
Wilmington
• NONE
MUNICIPALITIES
City and borough council and mayoral offices are 4-year terms unless otherwise indicated. Township supervisor and auditor offices are 6-year terms with voters casting ballots for one candidate unless otherwise indicated.
DEMOCRATIC
Clark Borough Council
Vote for 3
• NONE
Coolspring Township
SUPERVISOR
• NONE
AUDITOR
• Anne L. Baver
Deer Creek Supervisor
SUPERVISOR
• NONE
AUDITOR
• NONE
Delaware Township
SUPERVISOR
• John Lesnett
AUDITOR
• NONE
East Lackawannock Township
SUPERVISOR
• NONE
AUDITOR
• Rosalie Hazi
Fairview Township
SUPERVISOR
• William S. Kite
AUDITOR
6-year term, vote for 1
• NONE
4-year term, vote for 1
• NONE
City of Farrell
MAYOR
• Terrence L. Crumby
• Kimberly A. Doss
COUNCIL
Vote for 2
• Terrence L. Crumby
• Andrew Harkulich
• Albert Rock
Findley Township
SUPERVISOR
• NONE
AUDITOR
• Taryn Joy Minner
Fredonia
MAYOR
• Susan Anthony
COUNCIL
• Ronald E. Anthony
French Creek Township
SUPERVISOR
• Mark W. Kline
AUDITOR
6-year term, vote for 1
• Janet Wells
4-year term, vote for 1
• NONE
Greene Township
• No Democratic candidates
Town of Greenville
• No Democratic candidates
Grove City
• No Democratic candidates
Hempfield Township
• No Democratic candidates
City of Hermitage
COMMISSIONER
• William Moder
• Michael Niddel
• Duane Piccirilli
• Brian Skibo
Jackson Center
• No Democratic candidates
Jackson Township
• No Democratic candidates
Jamestown
• No Democratic candidates
Jefferson Township
• No Democratic candidates
Lackawannock Township
• No Democratic candidates
Lake Township
• No Democratic candidates
Liberty Township
• No Democratic candidates
Mercer
MAYOR
• Richard A. Konzen
COUNCIL
Vote for 4
• Mary S. Earnhart
Mill Creek Township
• No Democratic candidates
New Lebanon
• No Democratic candidates
New Vernon Township
SUPERVISOR
• Mark Kinney
AUDITOR
• NONE
TAX COLLECTOR
• NONE
Otter Creek Township
• No Democratic candidates
Perry Township
• No Democratic candidates
Pine Township
• No Democratic candidates
Pymatuning Township
• No Democratic candidates
Salem Township
• No Democratic candidates
Sandy Creek Township
• No Democratic candidates
Sandy Lake
• No Democratic candidates
Sandy Lake Township
• No Democratic candidates
City of Sharon
Vote for 3
• Molly Corbett Bundrant
• Christopher Ford
• David R. Koerth
• Carl Sizer
Sharpsville
• Christopher Combine
• Leonard D. Grandy
• Nicholas D. Hanahan
Sheakleyville
• No Democratic candidates
Shenango Township
SUPERVISOR
Vote for 2
• P.J. Giardina
• Scott Malenky
AUDITOR
• NONE
TAX COLLECTOR
• NONE
South Pymatuning Township
• No Democratic candidates
Springfield Township
• No Democratic candidates
Stoneboro
COUNCIL
• NONE
Sugar Grove Township
SUPERVISOR
• Robert J. Korda
AUDITOR
• NONE
West Middlesex
COUNCIL
Vote for 2
• Robert F. Lark
• Timothy A. Webster
West Salem Township
SUPERVISOR
• NONE
AUDITOR
6-year term
• Bryan Curtis Weaver
2-year term
• NONE
Wheatland
• Wheatland Borough is merging with the City of Hermitage as of January 1, 2024. If you are a Wheatland resident, you should vote on municipal races listed under Hermitage. Wheatland remains part of the Farrell Area School District.
Wilmington Township
• No Democratic candidates
Wolf Creek Township
• No Democratic candidates
Worth Township
• No Democratic candidates
REPUBLICAN
REPUBLICAN
Clark
COUNCIL
• NONE
Coolspring Township
SUPERVISOR
• Matthew Hackett
Deer Creek Township
SUPERVISOR
• NONE
AUDITOR
• Kelly Coulter
• Daniel J. Beachy
Delaware Township
SUPERVISOR
• William E. Anthony
• Alex Kilgore
AUDITOR
• Daniel K. Micsky
East Lackawannock Township
SUPERVISOR
• Robert Perrine
AUDITOR
• NONE
Fairview Township
• No Republican candidates
City of Farrell
• No Republican candidates
Findley Township
SUPERVISOR
• Steven Paxton
AUDITOR
• NONE
Fredonia
MAYOR
• NONE
COUNCIL
Vote for 3
• Kathleen A. Subasic
French Creek Township
SUPERVISOR
• William L. Nemeth
AUDITOR
6-year term
• Sandra L. Blakely
4-year term
• NONE
Greene Township
SUPERVISOR
6-year-term
• David W. McClelland
• Doug Smith
4-year term
• NONE
AUDITOR
6-year term
• NONE
4-year term
• NONE
Town of Greenville
COUNCIL
Vote for 3
• Chad Bromley
• Linda C. Zuschlag
Grove City
COUNCIL, WARD 1
Vote for 1
• James Henry
COUNCIL, WARD 2
Vote for 1
• Amy L. Gallagher
• Jared Hoffman
COUNCIL, WARD 3
Vote for 1
• Shawn P. Myers
COUNCIL, WARD 4
Vote for 1
• Jeffrey L. Hodge
COUNCIL, WARD 5
Vote for 1
• Scott Jaillet
Hempfield Township
SUPERVISOR
• David Geisel
AUDITOR
• NONE
City of Hermitage
COMMISSIONER
• Christopher Tyler Dunn
• Alvan F. Harakal
• William G. McConnell Jr.
Jackson Center
MAYOR
• NONE
COUNCIL
Vote for 2
• John K. Chlpka
AUDITOR
Vote for 1
• Rachel L. Klingensmith
• Jon L. Ramsay
AUDITOR
• NONE
Jackson Township
SUPERVISOR
• George McIntire
AUDITOR
• NONE
Jamestown
• No Republican candidates
Jefferson Township
SUPERVISOR
• Tyler J. Angermeier
AUDITOR
• NONE
Lackawannock Township
SUPERVISOR
• Terence Terry Whalen
AUDITOR
• None
Lake Township
SUPERVISOR
6-year term
• Fred Elder
SUPERVISOR
4-year term
• NONE
AUDITOR
6-year term
• Cinda L. Gander
AUDITOR
4-year term
NONE
Liberty Township
SUPERVISOR
• Anthony Sunseri
AUDITOR
• NONE
Mercer
MAYOR
2-year term
• Travis Schaa
COUNCIL
Vote for 4
• Clifford L. Hughes
• Harlowe Mattocks
• Marc Zickar
Mill Creek Township
• No Republican candidates
New Lebanon
COUNCIL
Vote for 3
• Teresa C. Chisholm
• Justin N. Oakes
AUDITOR
• Melissa Oakes
New Vernon Township
• No Republican candidates
Otter Creek Township
• No Republican candidates
Perry Township
SUPERVISOR
• James W. Tuchek
AUDITOR
• NONE
Pine Township
SUPERVISOR
6-year term, vote for 1
• Larry Stewart Jr.
• Terry Wolfe
SUPERVISOR
2-year term, vote for 1
• Todd Spears
• Richard Stachel
AUDITOR
• NONE
Pymatuning Township
SUPERVISOR
• Ryan Zarecky
AUDITOR
• NONE
Salem Township
SUPERVISOR
• Jeffrey Cline
AUDITOR
• Sarah Chess
Sandy Creek Township
SUPERVISOR
• Brian K. Harsh
AUDITOR
- NONE
Sandy Lake
COUNCIL
4-year term, vote for 3
• Douglas J. Mays
COUNCIL
2-year term, vote for 1
• NONE
Sandy Lake Township
SUPERVISOR
• Isaac D. Dean
AUDITOR
6-year term, vote for 1
• Lynne Byrne
2-year term, vote for 1
• NONE
City of Sharon
• No Republican candidates
Sharpsville
• No Republican candidates
Sheakleyville
• No Republican candidates
Shenango Township
SUPERVISOR
Vote for 2
• Earl A. Butterfield Sr.
• Tom Hubert
• Michael Kaufman
AUDITOR
• NONE
TAX COLLECTOR
2-year term
• David Pringle
South Pymatuning Township
• No Republican candidates
Springfield Township
SUPERVISOR
• Timothy Stiffy
AUDITOR
• NONE
Stoneboro
COUNCIL
Vote for 4
• Christopher Ewing
• Jonah A. Mertz
• Roger Patterson
Sugar Grove Township
• No Republican candidates
West Middlesex
• No Republican candidates
West Salem Township
SUPERVISOR
• Kenneth B. Sherbondy
AUDITOR
• NONE
Wheatland
• Wheatland Borough is merging with the City of Hermitage as of January 1, 2024. If you are a Wheatland resident, you should vote on municipal races listed under Hermitage. Wheatland remains part of the Farrell Area School District.
Wilmington Township
SUPERVISOR
• NONE
AUDITOR
• NONE
TAX COLLECTOR
• Jennifer Harvey
Wolf Creek Township
• No Republican candidates
Worth Township
SUPERVISOR
• Louis F. Geiger
AUDITOR
• NONE
REFERENDUM QUESTIONS
All registered voters — including third-party and non-partisan voters — are allowed to cast ballots on the referendum questions in their municipality.
The following question will be on the ballot in Deer Creek Township
• Do you favor the granting of malt and brewed beverage retail dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of Deer Creek? (A YES vote would allow the potential granting of licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A NO vote means that the potential granting of malt and brewed beverage retail dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of Deer Creek would not be permitted.)
The following question will be on the ballot in Salem Township
• Do you favor the issuance of licenses to conduct small games of chance in the Township of Salem? (A YES vote means small games of chance will be permitted in Salem Township. A NO vote means small games of chance will not be permitted in Salem Township,)
The following question will be on the ballot in Sugar Grove Township
• Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for privately owned golf courses in Sugar Grove Township, County of Mercer, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania? (A YES vote would allow the potential granting of licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A NO vote means that the potential granting licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for the sale of liquor at privately owned public golf courses in Sugar Grove Township would not be permitted.
