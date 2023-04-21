SHARON – Seven candidates are seeking five nominations to the Sharon City School Board.
All seven candidates — incumbents Melvin T. Baker, Brian Faber, Deborah Roberson, and Ciera Townsend; and newcomers David Buck, Christopher Ford, and Matthew Vannoy — are seeking Democratic nominations. Buck and Faber cross-filed on the Republican ticket as well.
Melvin Baker
Baker has served on the school board for almost two years, completing a 2-year term after a resignation.
Baker, 47, serves as the presiding bishop for United Pentecostal Holiness Assemblies International and pastor for Temple of Praise Church in Sharon.
One of the major issues Baker thinks needs discussion is the security of students.
“We need to do everything possible to secure them,” Baker said.
Baker said he has been at the forefront of the issue of turf versus natural grass in Tiger Stadium. He is a proponent of artificial turf.
“I’m just trying to move the school along to offer something better for our kids in terms of revitalizing Tiger Stadium,” Baker said. “The field is not regulation and it is considered unsafe.”
David Buck
Buck, 52, is a professor of history at Thiel College. He has three children, two recent graduates of Sharon High School, and a sixth-grader in Case Avenue Elementary.
Buck thinks the board needs to look at how it can help the schools with curriculum and extracurricular activities.
“To prepare students for the jobs of today, whether they’re going into the workforce or college or a special needs program,” Buck said. “We need to prepare them for how the jobs have changed and help the school modify curriculum or policies to go in those directions.”
As a professor at the college level, Buck sees the issues students have regarding preparedness.
“Seeing my two sons graduate where they’re saying they wish they had things to prepare them for college or trade school,” Buck said.
Brian Faber
Faber, 58, has served on the Sharon City School Board for five years.
Faber said the board is living in a unique time as schools coming out of COVID, along with other challenges.
“We’re trying to balance a budget while providing appropriate education to fulfill all the kids’ needs,” Faber said. “I think there has to be a balance between spending and what services you can provide.”
Faber said the board needs to look at different ways to provide the kids with what they need in order to succeed in their life after school.
“It’s a continual process that changes over time,” Faber said.
Christopher Ford
Ford, 33, is the operation manager at TLC Livery and Removal Services and union representative at Alliance for Behavioral and Developmental Disabilities.
He also is a member of the Mercer County NAACP, the Sharon Recreation Commission, Prince Hall Master Mason, Twin City Elks, and the American Red Cross.
Ford said the board needs a new outlook on ways to better the schools and fields and keep the children safe.
“I will work closely with the city, school, county, state, and federal governments to help us be the best city and school system that we can be.”
Deborah Roberson
Roberson, 68, is a retired school teacher who has served four years on the school board.
The renovation of the stadium is at the forefront of issues right now, Roberson said.
“Because we’re between natural grass and artificial turf,” Roberson said. “I believe artificial turf is important since our field sees so much usage.”
She also believes in making sure the schools have the best teachers to educate the students.
Roberson said she has been in the minority on a lot of votes with the school board.
“I’ll always be fighting for the things I believe are going to be more beneficial for our students and school system,” she said. “I’m going to fight tooth and nail even if I have to vote ‘no.’”
Ciera Townsend
Townsend has served for four months on the school board, replacing Board President Frank Connelly.
Townsend, 28, is a medical biller for Primary Health in Sharon. She has one child in the school district and a little one at home.
“The big issues are parent involvement in my age range, which is why I wanted to be on the board,” Townsend said.
An issue at the forefront is the Tiger Stadium field.
“People want to know what’s going on with the field,” Townsend said. “I don’t know where I stand on the field issue. I’m looking at both sides and I want to be very well-educated.”
Matthew Vannoy
Vannoy, 36, is a high school principal, who was born and raised in Sharon. He has served on several city committees including the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, and the street authority.
Vannoy thinks maintaining fiscal responsibility is an important issue for all schools.
“I’m concerned with finding a way to promote the district and to let people know that positive things go on there,” he said.
Vannoy is also a strong supporter of the teaching staff.
“I want to make sure they have the resources they need to provide a great education for our kids,” Vannoy said.
