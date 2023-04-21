HERMITAGE — There are seven candidates running for five seats on Hermitage School Board, with four incumbents and three challengers.
Melanie Ferguson
Hermitage resident Melanie Ferguson is seeking her first term on the school board. She has cross-filed.
A 1999 graduate of Rochester High School in Rochester, Ind., Ferguson received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Grove City College in 2003 and a masters in forensic psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology in 2005.
Ferguson previously ran for the school board two years ago, and although the effort was unsuccessful, Ferguson said it was a good experience that showed her how “welcoming and supportive” the people in the school district were.
Ferguson has a daughter in 10th grade at the Hermitage School District who is involved with extracurricular activities including dance line and cross country.
Ferguson works as a behavioral consultant with many clients in Hermitage schools, allowing her to develop a positive relationship with the staff and students.
If elected, Ferguson said she would like to see more communication between the school board and the community, such as emailing out meeting minutes or updates on activities at the school district.
Ferguson said she was pleased with how the school district communicated to parents during a recent false alarm of an active shooter at Farrell and Sharon schools.
“I think if people were educated on what everyone’s role is at the district, they can learn where change can be most affected,” Ferguson said. “And if people aren’t interested in participating, then they don’t have to, but at least that opportunity is there.”
Ferguson also said it was important that the school board remain independent of whatever trends or fads may affect education, such as people who may have concerns over the district’s curriculum or classroom materials.
“There are some hot button topics out there, but they’re being handled with such care and understanding of diversity,” Ferguson said.
Lucy Nicastro
Fellow challenger and Hermitage resident Lucy Nicastro is also running for her first term as a cross-filed candidate.
Nicastro is a 1982 graduate of Farrell High School who previously served on the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter board of directors, and has been on the board for the Animal Protection League of Western Pennsylvania after about a year.
Nicastro also works as a customer service representative at Interstate Chemical, dealing with multiple customers and sales representatives.
Nicastro said she was interested in serving on the school board out of a desire to be involved in her community and serve the district’s children while utilizing her years of experience interacting with the public and serving on local boards.
“Whether you’re dealing with children or animals, you definitely have to be a caring person and you have to be willing to respect everyone with respect,” Nicastro said.
Nicastro’s daughter graduated from Hickory High School in 2007 and has a grandchild enrolled in the district. Her daughter was involved in extracurricular activities such as volleyball and basketball, while also taking advanced classes that helped give her an advantage post-graduation, Nicastro said.
If elected, Nicastro said it would be important to address bullying both in school and on social media, along with meeting the mental health needs of the students.
Promoting extracurricular activities, including athletic programs and the arts, are also a priority for Nicastro, since such programs can help make students productive and introduce them to classmates they may not interact with otherwise.
However, ensuring the safety of the district’s students and staff remain important, especially considering recent events, Nicastro said.
“Kids nowadays are so stressed out, and I think we need to come forward and help these children instead of sitting back and looking,” Nicastro said.
Candidates Nichole Hamelly, Bethany Becker and Staci Perman preferred to withhold comment until the general election. Attempts to contact candidates Victoria Tomko and Chris Ruffo were unsuccessful.
