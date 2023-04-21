HERMITAGE — Four Democrats and two Republicans are seeking three nominations for the Hermitage Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 16 primary.
The top two candidates in the Nov. 7 general election will win four-year terms, while the third-place candidate will earn a two-year term.
Board President Duane Piccirilli and Board Vice President William J. Moder III are both running for re-election. Commissioner Michael Muha previously announced late last year that he would not seek another term.
Wheatland residents are participating in Hermitage’s municipal elections this year, due to an approaching merger of Wheatland with Hermitage that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
DEMOCRATS
Duane Piccirilli
Piccirilli is seeking a sixth term on the Board of Commissioners.
Piccirilli has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Penn State University and a master’s degree in counseling from Slippery Rock University. He is a licensed professional clinical counselor in Ohio, and serves as executive director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.
In addition to his time as a city commissioner, Piccirilli has also served on the Hermitage Board of Elections for 10 years, including four years as president; 10 years as a member of the Hermitage Board of Education; was a member of the One Ohio Foundation Board of Directors, which was created to distribute funds from Ohio to address the opioid epidemic; and he currently serves as chairman of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Board of Directors.
Piccirilli said he hopes the city can become a shopping destination with the completion of the town center project, which would involve creating a mixed-use town center around the Shenango Valley Mall property.
Some important issues include maintaining the city’s mature neighborhoods, creating affordable housing for young families and protecting retired people’s most valuable assets — their homes, Piccirilli said. Inspections and licensing of rental properties should also be continued.
Other issues include the completion of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter’s new building, which local officials are currently fundraising toward to replace the shelter’s current, outdated building on Broadway Road in Hermitage.
Piccirilli also wants to see the Stull Farm property become a place for families to enjoy a community environmental park in honor of the former commissioner Sylvia Stull, who passed away in 2006.
Another program that Piccirilli is proud of is the ongoing Neighborhood Investment Program, which makes improvements to Hermitage’s older neighborhoods and reflects a desire by city officials to maintain all areas of the city.
William Moder
Moder has served on the board since 2004. In that time, he said Hermitage has undergone many improvements, including more efficient operations and use of tax dollars, and that it is important to continue growing the city.
“There are a lot of good things happening in the city,” Moder said.
Among the progress made by city officials over the past few years include implementation of the Hermitage 2030 Comprehensive Plan, a long-range plan to guide development in the city, while the Neighborhood Investment Program remains an ongoing priority for city officials, Moder said.
That proactive approach allows city officials to both plan for future projects while maintaining the city’s existing assets before major problems can arise, while residents are able to bring their concerns to Moder when out in the community.
“People ask about projects that are going on or tell me ideas that they might have, but I don’t usually hear any complaints about what we’re doing, which I think is significant,” he said.
Moder works as an attorney with an office in Hermitage and as an adjunct faculty business law instructor at Penn State Shenango and the online PSU World Campus.
He previously served as part-time district attorney for Mercer County, and he also served as vice president and corporate counsel of First National Bank of Pennsylvania.
He is a graduate of Hickory High School, Edinboro University and the University of Akron School of Law.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, and when you spend your life somewhere, you want to see it succeed,” Modern said.
Michael Niddel
Niddel will become one of Hermitage’s newest residents on Jan. 1, with formalization of the Hermitage-Wheatland merger, but he has served as a Wheatland borough councilman since 2017.
Niddel graduated from Hubbard High School in 1981 and graduated from ITT Technical Institute in Youngstown, Ohio, with an associate’s degree in applied science in 1987.
Niddel has 21 years experience in the retail industry and works as a route driver for a company that subsidizes food for elderly, disabled and low-income residents. This includes meal deliveries to residences, healthcare facilities and high-rise apartment complexes from Erie to Wheatland, he said.
Over the course of his professional career and time as a public servant, Niddel said he considers himself a people person who enjoys interacting with residents and being a voice that residents can bring their issues to.
“I always tell people that, even though I can’t make any promises, I’m going to help in any way that I can,” Niddel said. “I’ll bring their concerns to the board and explain what the concerns are, but it’s ultimately decided by a vote.”
That pre-existing working relationship would be useful if elected to the board, since Niddel said he plans to support development throughout Hermitage, such as the planned town center project or the FedEx distribution center currently under construction.
However, Niddel said he would also be a voice for the residents of Wheatland after they become city residents. This could include bringing some of the city’s resources to bear for projects in the former borough, such as development along Wheatland’s industrial corridor or developing vacant properties.
“We have some properties owned by the borough, and we’ve had some ideas like a community garden that we could put in, and we also have a lot of rental properties here, so we could have the city inspect them and make sure these properties are safe,” Niddel said.
Brian Skibo
Skibo is a 1998 graduate of Hickory High School and graduated from Slippery Rock University with an English degree in technical writing and a minor in philosophy.
As someone who’s lived in Hermitage for 30 years whose parents who are small business owners, Skibo said he understands the struggles of business owners, as well as the need to attract and retain other young people who can help grow the city.
When talking with city residents and business owners, both for this upcoming election and over the years, Skibo said people are often interested in developing the Shenango Valley Mall property and diversified shopping, as well as more retail development throughout the city.
Skibo said it is also important to continue developing public transit services for the city’s older residents, and ensuring neighborhoods are safe for families and their children.
“I understand that the city is doing a great job, and I know a lot of people are happy with the state of Hermitage, but at the same time we can always improve and use a fresh voice,” Skibo said.
Since he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2012, Skibo has also been involved in fundraising and awareness efforts toward brain tumor research and treatment.
Skibo recently organized the inaugural “Grey Matters: Shenango Valley 2023” on April 16, which raised about $6,500 toward the National Brain Tumor Society.
“A lot of that money came from residents of the Shenango Valley and local businesses, and it really showed that the community can come together toward a common cause,” Skibo said.
