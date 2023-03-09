HERMITAGE — Work on connecting a few rural neighborhoods to Hermitage’s sewer system could potentially begin in about a year, while officials are looking to make the project more affordable for the city’s residents.
The project will involve extending the city’s sewer system to South Neshannock Road, from East State Street to Miller Road; a portion of Virginia Road; and Miller Road, from South Darby Road to South Neshannock Road.
The area includes about 90 residences, said Tom Darby, superintendent of the Hermitage Municipal Authority.
The planned sewer extension was in the works for about three years, after residents in the area were surveyed about possible malfunctions involving their on-lot septic systems.
City inspectors subsequently found that 43 percent of properties’ on-lot systems were malfunctioning, Darby said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection requires that areas with on-lot system malfunctions above 25 percent must be addressed.
Hermitage previously extended its sewer system a few years ago along North and South Darby roads, and North Neshannock Road. A 2017 special survey of the area, conducted as part of the Hermitage’s Act 537 plan, found 40 percent of the area’s on-lot systems were failing.
The state Sewage Facilities Act, or Act 537, requires that each municipality maintain an Official Sewage Facilities Plan, according to city documents.
The authority’s findings from this latest inspection were presented to the Hermitage Board of Commissioners during their February work session by RETTEW, Inc. consulting engineer Jason Wert, who works with the Hermitage Municipal Authority.
An amendment to the city’s Act 537 plan, which would allow for the sewer extension, was subsequently approved by the commissioners at their regular meeting in late February.
After the Hermitage commissioners’ vote, the plan must be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection — which Darby said he expects will take three to six months.
Once state approval is received, the project will be put out to bid. Once bids are received, work could begin either in late 2023 or early 2024, Darby said.
In order to extend the city’s sewer system, the Hermitage Municipal Authority will have to purchase grinder pumps, which will be sold to residents at cost. The authority will also have to hire a contractor to handle the actual system extension.
The overall project is expected to cost about $1.63 million. City officials have applied for a state grant that could potentially lower that total cost, and confirmation is expected around July or August, Darby said.
Aside from purchasing the grinder pumps from the authority, residents will also have to hire a contractor to install the pumps and connect them to the city’s sewer system. Residents will then have to pay a tap-in fee.
The grinder pump will cost about $4,000; the tap-in fee will be about $2,500 per household; and the contractor will cost about $2,500, depending on a property’s layout, Darby said.
Since certain certifications are required to install the grinder pumps, Darby said the city has a list of approved contractors residents will be able to choose from.
Due to the cost involved for residents, Hermitage Director of Planning and Development Jeremy Coxe said there will be a pair of programs available for qualified homeowners to help alleviate some of the financial burden.
For qualified low- to moderate-income homeowners, city officials will offer grants similar to Hermitage’s housing rehabilitation program. The grants will be funded with federal money awarded to the city through the Community Development Block Grant program, Coxe said.
There will be an interview process when applying for grants, and documentation will be required, including information on a homeowner’s income.
If a homeowner qualifies, then the grant could be used to pay for the grinder pumps and installation. The grants would come with a five-year, non-monetary lien that would decrease by about 20 percent each year until it disappears, Coxe said.
“We did this for the last sewer extension, and I think we had about 18 qualified homeowners who took advantage of it,” Coxe said.
Another program through the Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union will offer PennVEST low-interest loans specifically geared toward paying for the sewer tap-in fees.
This loan program was also available during the previous sewer extension, and can help support homeowners that do not qualify for the city’s grant program, Coxe said.
City officials will promote the grant and loan programs with residents through multiple channels, possibly including mailers and a public meeting, Coxe said.
Hermitage Board President Duane Piccirilli said he thought the authority board made an “outstanding” presentation during the commissioners’ February work session, and said there were many lessons that city officials learned from the previous sewer extension project regarding the grant and loan programs.
“It should be a much smoother process,” Piccirilli said.
Despite the costs involved in the project, Darby said the sewer extension will ultimately benefit the city and its residents.
