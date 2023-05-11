FINDLEY TOWNSHIP − A registered sex offender and three of his relatives are charged with intimidating two teenage girls he is accused of sexually assaulting.
Shane Michael Slicker, 23, whose current address is Mercer County Jail in Findley Township, formerly of West Middlesex and Hempfield Township, was charged by state police in March with rape, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and related charges for allegedly assaulting the 15-year-old girls on Jan. 15 in Hempfield Township.
Slicker was arrested on March 24 and arraigned for the assaults and was taken to the jail on $250,000 bond.
State police monitored Slicker’s phone calls and visitations to determine if he had been discussing the case or making statements that could be used in the investigation or his prosecution, according to the criminal complaint.
Between March 24 and May 3, Slicker called a family member of the victims and his own parents, Stephanie White and Michael Slicker.
He also had several visits with his mother and brother, Morgan Slicker.
During Shane Slicker’s phone calls to the girls’ family, he tried to influence their testimony, he said that she should keep his best interest in mind and meet with his attorney so they could steer things in the right direction and get the case dropped.
In his phone calls with his mother, Slicker asked to contact the victims’ family to “make sure she was on their side” and to explain what could happen to him if convicted.
During one recorded phone call, White said that she didn’t want the two girls to attend any more court hearings because “that’s when it goes away.”
Slicker had a similar phone call with Michael Slicker while he was at the victims’ home; he could be heard telling the family to back out and not testify, which would be “awesome.”
Michael Slicker told his son that he was aware of his wife’s plans to retaliate against the victims and their family and that he’d be joining her.
Both White and her husband confirmed with their son that they had contacted the girls’ family on his behalf.
The girls’ relative told police that Slicker and his parents contacted her numerous times and asked to speak to the victims so they could influence their testimony and cooperation in the case.
Shane Slicker was charged May 9 by state police with conspiring to intimidate witness or victim to withhold testimony, conspiring to intimidate a witness or victim in an attempt to absent himself from any proceeding or investigation to which he’s been legally summoned, conspiring to retaliate against witness or victim, criminal solicitation to intimidate witness or victim, criminal solicitation to intimidate witness or victim in an attempt to absent himself from any proceeding or investigation to which he’s been legally summoned, criminal solicitation to retaliate against witness or victim and criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer, and his preliminary hearing is set for May 25.
In the rape case, charges were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas during an April 4 preliminary hearing with District Judge Brian Arthur, Greenville.
Slicker’s Common Pleas arraignment in that case is set for June 6 with Judge D. Neil McEwen.
He was charged in 2018 with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at his home; he had admitted to taking the girl home to have sex with her, according to Herald archives.
In that case, he entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced in October of 2019 to five years in jail for corruption of minors and two days to six months for indecent assault.
Slicker was registered in 2020 as a sex offender in Pennsylvania.
Michael Slicker, 47, White, 45, and Morgan Slicker, 22, all of West Middlesex, were charged Tuesday by state police with the same charges filed against Shane Slicker.
All three of them have preliminary hearings before Davis scheduled for May 25.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
