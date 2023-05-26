FINDLEY TOWNSHIP — The prosecution of a registered sex offender charged with intimidating the two girls he's accused of raping is moving forward.
The parents of Shane Michael Slicker, 23, pleaded guilty to lesser charges while his brother had his preliminary hearing rescheduled. All four family members were accused of harassing the girls' family.
Charges against Shane Slicker, who is being held in Mercer County Jail, were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas after a preliminary hearing held Wednesday with District Judge Daniel W. Davis.
His Common Pleas arraignment is set for July 25 with Judge D. Neil McEwen.
Shane Slicker's father, Michael Slicker, 47, of West Middlesex, pleaded guilty on two disorderly conduct citations during his Wednesday hearing before Davis. Other charges were withdrawn.
He is ordered to pay $578.50 in fines and court costs.
Shane Slicker's mother, Stephanie White, 45, of West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to one disorderly conduct citation on Wednesday. Other charges were withdrawn.
White is ordered to pay $320.75 in court costs, and she was given one year of state probation, according to online court records.
The preliminary hearing for Morgan Slicker, 22, of West Middlesex, with Davis has been rescheduled for June 8. He is free on bond.
Shane Slicker, who previously lived in West Middlesex and Hempfield Township, was charged by state police in March with rape and assault based on accusations that he attacked two 15-year-old girls Jan. 15 in Hempfield Township.
His Common Pleas arraignment in that case is scheduled for June 6 with Judge D. Neil McEwen.
Slicker is registered as a sex offender in Pennsylvania in 2020 after his conviction on charges stemming from the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at his home.
In the witness intimidation case, police said they monitored Shane Slicker's phone calls and jail visits, and learned that Shane called a family member of the victims at one point, trying to convince them to keep his best interest in mind and get the case dropped, police said.
He also asked his parents and brother help him convince the girls not to testify against him.
Both White and her husband confirmed with their son that they had contacted the girls’ family on his behalf.
The girls’ relative told police that Slicker and his parents contacted her numerous times and asked to speak to the victims so they could influence their testimony and cooperation in the case.
Shane Slicker was charged May 9 by state police with conspiring to intimidate witness or victim to withhold testimony, conspiring to intimidate a witness or victim in an attempt to absent himself from any proceeding or investigation to which he’s been legally summoned, conspiring to retaliate against witness or victim, criminal solicitation to intimidate witness or victim, criminal solicitation to intimidate witness or victim in an attempt to absent himself from any proceeding or investigation to which he’s been legally summoned, criminal solicitation to retaliate against witness or victim and criminal use of a communication facility.
The same charges were filed against Shane Slicker's brother and parents, with charges against his parents withdrawn in exchange for the disorderly conduct plea.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Defendants are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
