SHARON – Danielle Banic has always believed in the City of Sharon.
Banic, a West Hill native now living in Hermitage, is opening Unwind Spa with her husband, Mike, in February in downtown Sharon. The city approved a $22,500 grant to help her renovate a space at 150 E. State St.
“There’s so much going on in Sharon and mental health is at its lowest,” Danielle said, explaining that her business is a full service spa. “The detoxification of the saunas and the salt room, they’re really made to boost your morale.”
The Banics, who also own the Beauty Bar on Main Street in Sharpsville, were excited Sharon city officials embraced their idea.
“Whatever we’re spending, we’d like to keep it in Sharon,” Danielle said. “I grew up here and I want to see the city come back the way it was when I was young.”
Sharon City Council on Wednesday approved spending almost $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, including the Banics’ grant, for its fourth round of business revitalization grants.
“With this fourth round, we are funding six projects to keep moving the city’s revitalization progress forward,” City Manager Bob Fiscus said. “With this round of ARPA funds, we are really focused on choices that will attract foot traffic to our downtown and to help build up our current businesses along with attracting new ones.”
The funds will also be disbursed to:
• Hope Center for Arts & Technology, 115 Anson Way, Sharon – $200,000.
• Elephant No. 8 Thai restaurant, 52 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon – $95,000.
• Shenango Valley Montessori Academy, West State Street, Sharon – $85,000.
• Buhl Mansion, 32 E. State St., Sharon – $50,000 for facade improvement.
• D&M Realty Group, 514 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon – $20,000 for facade improvement.
The Hope Center will use the funds to expand their adult programming with EMT and first responder trainings, with the potential to establish a police academy.
“The ARPA monies will allow us to deepen our impact and positively affect the lives of the students and families we serve,” said Tom Roberts, HopeCATS’s president and executive director.
Elephant No. 8, with a location in Slippery Rock, is a new business to Sharon. It will open in the north end of the Applegate Plaza downtown. The location will offer sit-down service for traditional Thai food, as well as gluten free, vegetarian, halal options, and a wide variety of bubble teas.
Narintra “Nina” Gold, owner, plans for the place to be like “a mini getaway for visitors with bright colors, unique decorations, and delicious authentic Thai food with no MSG.”
“It won’t be boring; it will be something new for our customers,” Gold said. “We get many customers from Sharon, Hermitage, Youngstown Boardman, Niles and Akron, so this expansion makes sense for us.”
The Shenango Valley Montessori Academy is a new business to Sharon. The ARPA funds will go toward improvements of the historic Perkins Mansion, including facade, HVAC, electronic security, and privacy fencing.
The Montessori method of schooling was developed in the early 20th century by Maria Montessori and emphasizes independence, the development of natural activities and interests in students, mixed-age classrooms, and hands-on learning.
“The school will bring a fresh avenue of unique education to our area and hopefully act as a magnet to attract families to our wonderful valley,” said Barry Marchetto, owner of the property and developer of the Montessori project.
Sharon City Council has allocated approximately $8 million out of the almost $14 million it will receive in ARPA funding.
ARPA funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
Council also approved at Wednesday’s meeting to allot about $30,000 in ARPA funding to the police department to purchase ballistic shields and training. They also approved $5,000 for the recreation commission to donate to the bicycle park in River Gardens Park.
Prior to the latest disbursements, city council previously voted to spend $295,000 in premium pay for some of its employees who worked through the pandemic.
The city also allocated $1.3 million for the first round of revitalization grants, $800,000 for the second round, and $760,000 for the third round.
