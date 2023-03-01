Sharon City Council has approved the subdivision plan for a proposed Dollar General store on North Sharpsville Avenue.
The resolution passed last week in a vote of 3 to 1 with David Koerth, Carl Sizer, and Molly Bundrant voting in favor, and Taylor Galaska cast the dissenting vote. Councilman Bill James was absent.
“The condition of the current Dollar General is not ideal,” Galaska said. “Before we allow them to build another, let’s get that one up to snuff.”
Galaska said Dollar General should invest in the current Dollar General store at 871 E. State St., as a goodwill effort before they build another in the city.
“I’m afraid that the new one is just going to fall into disrepair like the other one,” Galaska said.
The Sharon Zoning Commission in November approved a variance that will allow the store to be built on North Sharpsville Avenue in the empty lot between Fisher Hill and Tamplin streets.
The zoning board had approved the variance with contingencies that the design of the building and the landscaping and buffer zones would be approved by the planning commission.
The Regional Planning Commission had several meetings to discuss the new Dollar General and recommended that city council approve the subdivision plan, Bundrant said.
Bundrant said that Dollar General representatives took a picture of the Dollar General store on State Route 18 and said that is what the new store will look like.
Dollar General has four stores in Hermitage, among nearly two dozen in Mercer County and the immediate vicinity.
City Manager Bob Fiscus had said he would support any business that comes into downtown Sharon as long as it’s constructed in a way that fits well.
“The building minimally impacts residential areas but also complements nearby developments,” Fiscus said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.