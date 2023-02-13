SHARON – Work crews have erected fencing around the former Huntington Bank building in downtown Sharon in a first step toward its demolition.
The city purchased the five-story building, one of the Sharon’s tallest structures, last year for $350,000 with the intent of leveling it. City Manager Bob Fiscus said at the time that the building had deteriorated to the point that it could not be salvaged.The city plans to replace the building with a park along the Shenango River in the city center.
The building has been vacant since January 2021, when Huntington closed its Sharon branch and relocated other offices that were there.
When Sharon purchased the building, Fiscus said demolishing the structure could lead to development nearby property owned by the Winner Corp. and Primary Health Network. The park plans could also benefit planned development around Penn State Shenango’s campus.
The tower opened around 1967 as the home office of First Federal Savings and Loan Association, which, through a series of mergers, was absorbed into Huntington.
