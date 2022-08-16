SHARON – A Sharon resident asked Sharon City School Board to reconsider raising taxes in light of the $3 million increase in state funding it will receive in the 2022-23 school year.
At a special board meeting June 27, the board voted, 6-3, to raise property taxes by 3.7%. Board President Frank Connelly, Vice President Brian Faber and member Deborah Roberson cast the dissenting votes.
The board increased property taxes by 3 mills to 85.01 mills, expected to generate an additional $270,000 to the district.
During Monday's meeting, district resident Kim Curry asked the board about whether it would consider rescinding the tax hike.
There was no discussion at the work session meeting Aug. 8 or at the regular meeting Monday.
“Has there been any discussion about rescinding it or giving taxpayers a break in some other way?” Curry asked the board. “I think the taxpayers would like to know what the figures are.”
At the Aug. 8 meeting, Business Manager Tresa Templeton said that the tax cards had already been printed and it would be cost prohibitive to re-print them.
Curry said she found out that the cost to re-print the tax cards would be $7,000.
Templeton also reported at Monday’s meeting that there was a problem with the mailing of the tax cards. She said that not every taxpayer received cards for both both per capita and real estate taxes. Some people received one, some received none and some received both.
She told the board that it is not the district's responsibility to carry out a supplemental mailing.
“It is the responsibility of the taxpayer that if you have not received both tax cards to please contact the tax office,” Templeton said. “They have copies available that they may be able to get to you.”
Faber said the board could discuss the matter.
“I don’t know if we can do that at this time, but we can talk about it and see if this is something that would be do-able,” he said. “I can’t guarantee you that anything will happen with it, but it never hurts to talk about it.”
Under the new tax rate, the owner of a property with an assessed value of $10,000 will pay about $850 in property taxes, an increase of about $30 more from last year.
At the June 27 meeting, Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus also addressed the board to urge them not to raise property taxes. The city has not raised taxes for the past 11 years.
“We want to attract people to our city, keep them here, invest here, but raising taxes becomes counterproductive,” Fiscus told the board. “Our neighboring schools are increasing this year, so we need to stand out and keep the momentum that we’ve built up going.”
In May, the board passed a preliminary budget that called for revenues of $40,421,400, with no plans of increasing taxes despite a $3 million deficit. The board discussed addressing this issue through increasing taxes little by little each year.
“If current state funding does not change and if we don’t keep up, then in three years we are going to see a 10-mill increase,” Board member Melvin Bandzak said at the June 27 meeting before he voted to raise property taxes.
The state budget — adopted July 9, after Sharon City School District had already passed its budget and raised property taxes — included historic funding increases for education.
Under the state budget Sharon City School District will receive $2.9 million for basic education, a 17.1% increase; and $227,500 for special education, an 11.4% increase.
Connelly, who also spent 12 years on Sharon City Council, was disappointed with the property tax increase.
“Three months ago there was no plan to increase,” Connelly said at the June 27 meeting. “I hope taxpayers remember this at election time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.