SHARON – Boy Scout Troop 3 in Sharon recently celebrated its 100th anniversary by burying a time capsule and planting a rose of Sharon tree at First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.
The troop got its start in 1923, with 13 boys as registered scouts under the leadership of Scoutmaster Rev. Oakley E. Washburn.
“One hundred years. We started in 1923 and here we are,” said Zane Mauro, patrol leader. “The people that founded Troop 3, I don’t think they would’ve known we made it this far.”
One hundred years and 86 Eagle Scouts later, Troop 3 continues to be an active presence at the First Presbyterian Church and in the lives of area boys. It also continues to be a strong force in the Shenango Valley, volunteering 200 to 300 community service hours per year.
The time capsule, buried outside the Sharon church, is to be opened in 50 years. Inside the time capsule, the troop has placed photos, a list of its 86 Eagle Scouts, its custom 100-year patch, and letters written by the scouts and adult leaders.
On top of the capsule, the troop planted a rose of Sharon bush.
“Hopefully we make it to 200, 300 and 400,” said Mauro, 15, West Middlesex.
At one time, it would have only been acceptable to have a male scoutmaster. Now, Jill Blance has been the scoutmaster for almost 10 years. With 20 years of scouting experience, she has two adult sons who are Troop 3 Eagle Scouts, and she is also active at the district and council level of French Creek Council.
In addition to celebrating with a time capsule, Blance said when Troop 3 scouts knew they were coming on the 100th anniversary, they sat down and planned the whole year.
“We’ve had a Scout Sunday, we’ll have an alumni picnic and a special gateway for summer camp for the 100th,” Blance said, adding that they have also had two different T-shirts made for the anniversary. “We’re just making a lot out of it because it’s a pretty big deal.”
Blance said the troop usually has about 20 boys between the ages of 10 to 18.
For many years the boys of Troop 3 primarily came from Sharon. Troop 3 now brings in boys from all over the Shenango Valley and Eastern Ohio. Current Scouts come from six local school districts.
“The boys are not just from Sharon,” Blance said. “They come from all over.”
The city of Sharon presented a proclamation to Troop 3 honoring the centennial.
Some of the merit badges and requirements have changed from 100 years ago, but the purpose of scouting has not changed. The aim remains to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Scouts benefit from career exploration and learning to be a leader, with the added benefits of fun, adventure and building lifetime friendships.
“If we make it to 150 to 200 – that’s a pretty strong troop,” Mauro said.
