SHARON – The new school year will be a little easier for Sharon City School District students thanks to a back-to-school bash Saturday at the Downtown Sharon Farmers' Market in downtown Sharon.
Banjak Heating and Cooling, which is celebrating 20 years in business, is sponsoring the event. The company, owned by Jody and Chuck Banjak, will fill its van from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Laurel Technical Institute parking lot with back-to-school supplies.
“My goal is to fill that van up Saturday,” said Jody Banjak, the company's vice president. “Supporting our Sharon community is especially important to us.”
The company will collect supplies including small toiletries, children’s socks and uniform-related items for the students through Aug. 31 at its Sharon office, 1382 E. State St.
Sharon schools Superintendent Justi Glaros said the district is excited about the event, and invited the school board to come to the Farmer’s Market Saturday.
“We’re super excited and we appreciate their support,” Glaros said. “We are very thankful.”
Glaros said that the school district provides school supplies for the children, but that toiletries and items of that nature are very helpful for the students.
In addition to Banjak’s filling up its van, other organizations will be on hand at the market to celebrate the back-to-school season.
Primary Health Network will be collecting children’s books to give out during doctor appointments; Community Food Warehouse will have details about the Sharon Backpack program and will be giving out snow cones, and First Presbyterian Church of Sharon will have an inflatable obstacle course and face painting.
Banjak Heating and Cooling kicked off its anniversary celebration in February by giving away $20 gift cards to 20 local small businesses and also collected for charities every month.
In September, the company is collecting for the Community Food Warehouse, October for the Humane Society of Mercer County, November for homeless veterans through the Mercer County Community Action Partnership and the company plans to go out with a bang in December by reviving the $20 for 20 program — by giving away a $20 gift card every day for 20 days.
“We want to give back to the community that has supported us for 20 years,” Banjak said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.