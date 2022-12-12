SHARON – Window dressing has been a time-honored tradition for cities to attract visitors to their shops, and that is what the city of Sharon is trying to do.
The city kicked off the inaugural Sharon City Business Holiday Display contest Monday. It runs through Dec. 23.
The contest includes more than 30 Sharon businesses, and visitors can vote for their favorite.
Courtney Cilli, downtown events coordinator, thinks it is a fun way to bring the community together to celebrate the holidays and attract visitors.
“After one of the most successful Small Business Saturday events we’ve ever had, we wanted to find a way to keep the momentum going,” Cilli said. “We were so impressed by seeing all the holiday spirit shown by our business community with their holiday decor and events, that they inspired us to create this event.”
Each participating business will feature a poster and number on their storefront. Voters can pick up ballots at Quaker Steak & Lube, 101 Chestnut Ave., or vote online through a link on the city’s Facebook page. Paper ballots should be returned to the Lube.
The winning business, which will be announced Christmas Eve, will receive a $250 gift card to a Sharon business of their choice. The city will also buy four $25 gift cards from the winner to give out randomly.
Participating businesses include Firebean Espresso coffee shop, two Sharon locations of the Primary Health Network, Twisted Scissors hair salon, Daffin’s Candies, Kerr’s Insurance, Banjak Heating and Cooling, ICG Hobbies & Games, The Corinthian Banquet Center, Buhl Mansion, Emerald Tablet and the Wandering Soul: Books, Gifts & Furniture.
Croakers Brewing Co., 74 N. Sharpsville Ave., a business new to the downtown, is hosting pop-ups Dec. 18 and Jan. 7 until it formally opens in 2023. It is participating in the contest.
“Not only is it a great way to attract attention to our storefront but the act of voting and checking out other businesses is a great way to bring attention to all the great things happening in Sharon,” said co-owner Mara Palipchak. “Not to mention, we get to show off our nerd side.”
The brewery’s window decorations feature Star Wars characters.
The city of Sharon encourages people to come into the downtown to see the storefronts in the daytime and evening to get a good view of the displays before they vote, said Sherris Moreira, director of downtown development.
“Our hope is that the contest voters enjoy holiday window shopping too,” Moreira said. “And if some of the voters enter Sharon shops and enjoy regular shopping, all the better.”
