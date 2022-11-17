SHARON – The city of Sharon officials released a proposed 2023 budget that holds the line on property taxes for the 13th consecutive year.
The 2023 proposed operating budget is $10,211,661, an increase of $668,533 from last year, and keeps property taxes at 29.51 mills, which brings in just over $3 million.
One mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The owner of a property assessed at $25,000 would have a municipal tax bill of $737.75.
Budget hearings have been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.
City Manager Bob Fiscus said the proposed budget preparation process was challenged by an proposed unexpected 45% increase in healthcare premiums. Through plan modifications, the city was able to limit the premium increase to 11%.
The proposed budget contains 2% or approximately $160,000 wage increases next year for all three bargaining units and non-union employees.
Fiscus pointed out that capital improvement funds will support the $2.66 million in the capital budget, including Neighborhood Revitalization project Phase 4, Streetscape Irvine Route 62 project, STU State Street pedestrian improvements, youth athletic facilities, and small capital purchases.
Fiscus said the city continues to attack blight by transitioning part-time code officers to full-time and will continue to execute previously funded demolition projects.
The city will be able to increase full-time staffing and replace personal protective equipment in the fire department with funding through FEMA Assistance to Firefighters and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants.
Fiscus said he recommends that city council examine areas that the city can improve the attractiveness of joining the team in a manner that is affordable.
“The budget does not address the growing challenges of addressing the competitiveness of the local job markets, making it difficult to attract and maintain highly qualified personnel,” he said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
