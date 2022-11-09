SHARON – Sharon City Council has approved spending another $8,147,24 of its almost $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, leaving $6.2 million to be allocated.
At the last city council meeting, City Manager Bob Fiscus listed allocation of the funds by line:
• $100,000 for assistance to small business and technical assistance.
• $472,700 for assistance to small business grants with a maximum grant of $25,000 to businesses that could show evidence that they were struggling due to the effects of COVID-19.
• $12,300 to Penn-Northwest Development Corp. for program administration for their services in assisting the city in awarding grants.
• $586,848 for the demolition program.
• $126,933 for water and sewer infrastructure for the Silver Street line-collapse project.
• $278,408 for premium pay for city employees.
• $29,862 for premium pay for part-time employees; raising the hourly rate to $15 from $12.
• $2.6 million for revenue loss.
• $337,500 for new business incentives.
• $397,000 for air packs for the fire department, which will be offset by a FEMA grant.
• $130,808 for police department vehicles.
• $31,505 for ballistic shields and training simulation weapons for the police department.
• $5,000 for Sharon High School park.
• $3 million for business grants (see breakdown in accompanying list).
ARPA funds, given by the federal government to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
Fiscus said the allocation of business grants is suspended until January.
