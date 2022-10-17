SHARON – Sharon City School directors on Monday decided to request letters of interest from the community to fill an open board seat after they accepted the resignation of school board President Frank Connelly.
The board has 30 days to fill the vacancy. They can do nothing and let citizens petition the court; advertise and interview; or nominate and appoint.
After the motion to accept Connelly’s resignation for personal reasons passed unanimously, Brian Faber, vice president of the board, recommended nominating someone and appointing them to the board immediately.
Faber nominated Troy Widmyer, a retired Sharon police officer, who served with the department for 27 years. Widmyer was born and raised in Sharon and graduated from Sharon High School. He has a son who graduated from the high school and another son who is a student at the high school.
“I’m proud of what Sharon schools have done for my children,” Widmyer said. “This is my opportunity to continue to give back.”
Deborah Roberson, board director, nominated lifelong Sharon resident Christopher Ford.
“I went to Sharon High School,” Ford said. “I’m very, very much involved in our community.”
School Director Patricia Carroll nominated Matt Vannoy, who was not in the audience Monday.
At that time, Melvin Bandzak, board member, made a motion to table the voting so the board has time to advertise for more candidates. The motion was seconded by board Member Eric Wenger.
“We just found out tonight that Mr. Connelly resigned,” Wenger said. “We should advertise and let people think about it, then we can bring the three in, plus anybody else, and we can see what’s out there.”
The motion to table voting passed 5 to 3, with Faber, Roberson, and Melvin Baker dissenting.
The board decided to advertise for letters of interest. They set a special board meeting for 7 p.m. Nov. 7 to interview candidates. The board will vote and appoint one of the candidates at its work session meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
Sharon City Council President Molly Bundrant was in the audience, and thanked the board for tabling the vote.
“It seems awfully strange when you’re accepting a resignation to hire someone the same night, because it makes your community feel as though you’re trying to pull one over on them,” Bundrant said. “I know Frank and I knew he was thinking of this, but didn’t know, and most of the people I just frantically texted didn’t know either. So it would be really wonderful if you opened yourselves up to whoever might be passionate about this.”
