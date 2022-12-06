SHARON – The Sharon City School board named Ciera Townsend Monday to its vacant seat, but the appointment might already be outside the control of local authorities.
Townsend would replace former board President Frank Connelly, who resigned Oct. 17, almost two months ago. Under Pennsylvania's school code, school boards have 30 days to fill vacancies.
By law, if a school board vacancy is not filled after 30 days, the common pleas court, upon petition of 10 or more residents, shall fill the vacancy.
Sharon resident Christopher Ford filed a petition, with 12 signatures, Monday with common pleas court before the school board meeting. The school board did not acknowledge the petition at Monday night’s meeting.
Melissa Melewsky, counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the decision to fill the empty seat is now up to a common pleas judge.
“The court has the discretion to make the decision consistent with the law,” Melewsky said. “The court might say, 'what the school board did was wrong but we’re going to agree with this appointment,' or they could throw it out.”
After Connelly's resignation, the school board advertised for applications with the intent of filling the vacancy at its board meeting Nov. 21. The district received no applications, but Ford expressed his desire to be considered for the position at the November meeting.
The board interviewed Ford, but voted against appointing him to the open seat. They advertised for applications a second time and invited applicants to be interviewed in public Monday.
Ford’s petition was given case number 2022-3008 and the prothonotary informed him that the petition would be filed with the judges and a hearing would be scheduled.
“The court is going to make the decision here,” Melewsky said.
Board vice president Brian Faber said the Ford filed the petition to get himself appointed to the vacant seat by a common pleas judge.
“So that would be a condition where if we didn’t appoint someone, then it would go to the courts and the judges would make a decision,” Faber said.
The school board on Monday interviewed six residents for the open seat and appointed Townsend in a vote of 6 to 1, with Deborah Roberson voting for Maureen Holden.
Townsend is a 2012 graduate of Farrell High School. She has two daughters, one of whom is in second grade at Case Avenue Elementary School.
Townsend said the most important traits of a school board member are integrity, honesty, and open-mindedness.
“The biggest asset of the district would have to be how close it is,” Townsend said. “The district is a family. It’s a community. Everybody looks out for everybody.”
Reorganization
Sharon City School Board reorganized Monday, and school directors elected Melvin Bandzak as board president, and Brian Faber as vice president.
The board scheduled work sessions for 2023 for the second Monday of each month and regular monthly board meetings for the third Monday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.